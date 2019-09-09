On Theater: OC theaters off and running for 2019-20

September’s here, Labor Day’s come and gone and the kids are back in school. It’s time to start another season of local theater — and four Orange County stages are turning their lights up on their first new shows of 2019-20 this week.

Those would be South Coast Repertory (“American Mariachi”), the Newport Theatre Arts Center (“Enchanted April”), the Attic Community Theater (“Hay Fever”) and the Westminster Community Playhouse (“Lend Me a Tenor”).

SCR’s “American Mariachi” by Jose Cruz Gonzalez focuses on a young woman who goes up against the long tradition that a mariachi player must be male. It’s billed as a big-hearted comedy and will play through Oct, 5. Reservations at (714) 708-5555 or scr.org.

“Enchanted April” at NTAC tells of a group of English women who find late-life adventure by renting a castle in Italy. It plays through Oct. 13. Reservations at (949) 631-0288 or ntaconline.com.

Noel Coward’s vintage comedy “Hay Fever” is being revived at the Attic in Santa Ana. The play about an unconventional British family continues through Aug, 26. Reservations at (714) 662-2525 or ocact.com.

“Lend Me a Tenor” has been around the local block a few times but the Ken Ludwig farcical comedy continues to be a favorite. It runs through Aug. 26 at Westminster Community Playhouse. Reservations at (714) 893-8626 or wcpstage.com.

Vanguard University takes the spotlight Sept. 20 with “9 to 5,” a musical adaptation of the hit movie comedy. It’s ticketed through Oct, 6 at the Costa Mesa school. Reservations at (714) 668-6145 or vanguardtickets.com.

“Bright Star” is scheduled to shine at Garden Grove’s GEM Theater from Sept. 26 through Oct, 13, It’s a musical by Steve Martin about a rural would-be Broadway playwright. Reservations at (714) 741-9550 or onemoreproductions.com.

Also opening that weekend is “The Vandal” at Anaheim’s Chance Theater, a Twilight Zonish tale written by Hamish Linklater (who played Hamlet at SCR). It’s scheduled to run until Oct. 20. Reservations at (714) 455-4212 or chancetheater.com.

That’s just the September lineup. October will bring “Miss Saigon” at the Segerstrom Center, “The Canadians” at South Coast Rep, “Violet” at the Costa Mesa Playhouse, “Sigh No More” at Vanguard and “Aubergine” at SCR. There is, it would seem, something for everyone.

