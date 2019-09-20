Irvine breaks ground on affordable housing development near the Orange County Great Park

Irvine city officials broke ground Thursday on a new affordable housing development near the Orange County Great Park.

The Salerno subdivision, expected to open by fall 2020, will offer 80 units to financially-strained residents.

“This has been a top priority for many years,” said Mayor Christina Shea. “This will really help the less fortunate in our community.”

Of the total units, 35 will be available for individuals earning less than 30% of the area’s median income, which was $93,800 in 2016. That will include 15 units for veterans, 10 for the developmentally disabled and 10 for families at risk of homelessness.

Construction is now underway for an affordable housing development near the Orange County Great Park in Irvine. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Another 34 units will be available for individuals earning less than half the area’s median income, and 10 will be available for those earning less than 80%.

The property has been in development for about five years, spearheaded by the Irvine Community Land Trust, affordable housing provider and owner of the property.

Salerno is the first large-scale, multifamily development project the trustbroken ground on since spinning off from the city as a private nonprofit in 2017.

The initial stages of construction are now underway for Irvine's newest affordable housing development, Salerno, which will open in about year. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Irvine has about 4,600 affordable housing units.

Councilwoman Melissa Fox said Salerno is particularly unique because it’s built to last. She said many of the other affordable housing developments in the city have 20- to 30- year lifespans.

Salerno is at Nightmist and Sand Canyon Avenue, a few blocks from the Great Park and 5 Freeway.

The property will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units, each with their own private balcony or patio, as well as a washer and dryer.

Monthly rent will be as low as $550 for a one-bedroom, $625 for a two-bedroom and $695 for a three-bedroom.

