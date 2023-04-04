Egg hunt: the search for Easter brunch spots in Orange County

Brunch has become an Easter tradition as beloved as chocolate bunnies and Easter baskets. You won’t have to go on an egg hunt to find delicious brunch buffets, a la carte menus and more this Easter Sunday. Hop over to any of these special spring offerings for a delicious way to mark the holiday.

Huevos rancheros at ChaCha’s Latin Kitchen in Brea. (Courtesy of ChaCha’s Latin Kitchen)

ChaCha’s Latin Kitchen

110 W. Birch St. #7, Brea, (714) 255-1040

ChaCha’s Latin Kitchen hosts Sunday brunch each week from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Mexican cantina offers signature dishes like huevos rancheros, made with chipotle and tomatillo sauces over two eggs, corn tortillas, black beans and cotija cheese or braised short rib chilaquilles, with tortilla chips smothered in a smokey guajillo sauce and chorizo salsa-roasted mushrooms. Mimosas with fresh orange juice, hibiscus or mango are available and can be made bottomless for $20. A champagne brunch special is also available, priced at $29 per person, and includes chips, salsa, chile con queso and the choice of one starter, like pozole verde or fresh tropical fruit, and the choice of any one signature entree, homemade enchiladas or corn tacos and mimosa. The Brea location’s remodeled patio is the perfect place to spend a spring morning.

Meyer lemon waffles with berries at Bloom Restaurant + Bar in San Juan Capistrano. (Carla Rhea)

Bloom Restaurant + Bar

31760 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano, (949) 503-2654

Bloom opened late last year and joins a buzzy section of downtown San Juan Capistrano, with neighbors like Mayfield, Breezy and Heritage Barbecue. The concept comes from the team behind O.C. favorites like Sapphire in Laguna Beach and Ironwood in Laguna Hills, with well-done comfort food like country-fried prime hanger steak and applewood-bacon-wrapped meatloaf. Bloom recently added brunch service on Saturdays and Sundays beginning at 10 a.m., and equally comforting dishes can be found on the morning menu, like Kurobuta pork belly benedict and a farmer’s market scramble with fresh seasonal vegetables. Meyer lemon creme fraiche waffles are a must, as are the cocktails, made with special care and balance. Four Amigos’ spicy michelada, made with house-made bloody Mary mix and fresh lime, or the Daily Affirmations, with vodka, yuzu lavender, Prosecco and passion fruit boba, do not disappoint. Even the mimosas get zhuzhed up with strawberry and thyme, passion fruit or orange and guava.

Plant-based brunch from Café Gratitude in Newport Beach. (Talia Dinwiddie)

Café Gratitude

1617 Westcliff Drive, Suite 112, Newport Beach, (949) 386-8101

For a plant-forward brunch, visit Café Gratitude, where brunch service begins bright and early at 8 a.m. A new spring menu spearheaded by Executive Chef Dreux Ellis features dishes for vegans and non-vegans alike. Gluten-free Chick’n Waffles come with a Belgian oat waffle and a “chik’n-fried” oyster mushroom topped with cashew whipped cream, maple syrup and orange slices. The Chi-Rizo breakfast burrito is made with house tofu scramble, almond burrata, potato, avocado and black beans and served with tomatillo salsa fresca. Cold-pressed juice and vibrant smoothies are on the menu along with desserts like vegan lemon blueberry coffee cake.

A special Easter brunch at Outer Reef at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort will include California coastal cuisine. (Courtesy of Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa)

Outer Reef at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa

25135 Park Lantern, Dana Point, (949) 661-5000

Outer Reef, located within Victorian-style Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa in Dana Point, will host an Easter Brunch with the Easter Bunny himself. Served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., guests can choose between a luxe breakfast buffet and a specially curated a la carte brunch menu served with mimosas and champagne. Besides sweeping coastal views, the event will feature photo ops with the Easter Bunny and surprise treats on the Vue Lawn.

Homemade chicken soup from Chef Mike’s tiki brunch menu at Mah Jong’s at South Coast Plaza. (Courtesy of Mah Jong’s)

Mah Jong’s by Chef Mike

3333 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, (949) 295-3841

Although South Coast Plaza is closed on Easter Sunday, 13 of the center’s restaurants will be open, including Mah Jong’s by Chef Mike. Although he is most known for his omakase cooking style, Chef Mike presents a Tiki brunch on Easter Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Creative cocktails themed from the Hawaiian islands will be served along with a menu of 10 brunch entrees, like pulled pork pancakes and a restorative and comforting homemade chicken soup with bone broth, vegetables and cilantro.

Assorted pastries at VEA Newport Beach, a Marriott Resort & Spa. (Courtesy of VEA Newport Beach)

Orange Mining Co.

10000 S. Crawford Canyon Road, Santa Ana, (714) 997-7411

Orange Mining Co. opened its doors in 1974 and pays homage the silver mining history of the hills. Today, it is known for its breathtaking views of Orange County. The Easter Brunch experience is an all-day one, served from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Priced at $51 for adults and $20 for children 12 and under, traditional Sunday brunch dishes will be on the buffet early in the day, and few additional dinner surprises will join the menu later. Guests can count on a prime rib carving station, seafood such as shrimp and crab legs, and more than a dozen hot entrees, desserts and complimentary champagne.

Avocado toast from View at VEA Newport Beach with farmhouse egg and everything bagel seasoning. (Courtesy of VEA Newport Beach)

VIEW Restaurant & Lounge at VEA Newport Beach

900 Newport Center Drive, Newport Beach, (949) 640-4000

VIEW Restaurant & Lounge at VEA Newport Beach offers incredible views of the Pacific Ocean — hence the name. For Easter Sunday, the concept will also offer brunch for the first time. Executive Chef Andrew Arndt’s brunch menu will include classics like smoked salmon, buttermilk French toast and egg white frittata. Drink specials, like house-made sangria and the Good Morning Newport cocktail with tequila blanco, lime, grapefruit, Campari and Firestone 805, will accompany the champagne and bloody Mary’s. The menu will be served a la carte from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and weekend brunch will continue each Sunday moving forward.

Fresh and faux floral arrangements make up the spring garden installation at RAYA at the Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel. (Courtesy of Ritz-Carlton Laguna Niguel)

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel

One Ritz Carlton Drive, Dana Point, (949) 240-2000

The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel has a few special springtime offerings for Easter. A whimsical floral garden installation at RAYA by Richard Sandoval, meant to complement a new springtime menu, is on display. The flowers also compliment the special “Spring Par-Tea” afternoon tea being offered now until April 27, in partnership with Parisian tea brand, Palais des Thés. For Easter Sunday, giant Easter eggs will be on display throughout the resort, and a brunch that includes a variety of stations and specialty bars will be available. Price at $250 per person, guests can look forward to a caviar, smoked fish and raw bar; a sushi station and dumpling cart; waffle, french toast and omelet bars and other traditional breakfast offerings. Chef Sanjay Rawat, the New Delhi native at the helm of the resort’s culinary program dedicated to South Asian weddings, will prepare Indian delicacies for the occasion.

Patio dining at CUCINA enoteca in Irvine. (Courtesy of CUCINA enoteca)

CUCINA enoteca

532 Spectrum Center Drive, Irvine, (949) 861-2222

Italian kitchen and wine shop CUCINA enoteca will offer a variety of Easter brunch specials this holiday. Executive Chef Cesar Sarmiento’s brunch dishes are meant to bring California-Italian flair to the traditional Easter brunch menu. Beginning at 11 a.m., guests can choose from offerings like gnocchi with peas, pancetta, poached egg and shallot cream, avocado toast with egg, sun-dried tomato relish and radish and New York steak, with a fried egg, parmesan potato, sweet Italian peppers and béarnaise. The Irvine Spectrum location’s lush patios and colorful pastel artwork set the stage for a happy Easter.

A mimosa at Bloom Restaurant + Bar in San Juan Capistrano. (Carla Rhea)

Bottega Angelina

32441 Golden Lantern, Laguna Niguel, (949) 542-8220

Nestled in the cliffs of Laguna Niguel, Bottega Angelina creates Italian dishes from authentic imported Italian ingredients. For Easter, the concept is offering a special Spring-forward menu that begins with green asparagus-basil soup with mini-pecorino toscano puffs followed by beef tenderloin capriccio, with herbed endive and shaved truffle and an entree of lamb osso bucco with porcini mushroom risotto. An Italian ricotta wheat berry cake known as Pastiera di grano and traditionally served on Easter in Italy finishes the meal.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.