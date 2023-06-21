Movie Mondays return to the screen at Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Outdoor movie screenings are a popular summer activity in Southern California. Segerstrom Center for the Arts recently announced the return of Movie Mondays on the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza.

“We are so proud to be able to provide not only these movies but the fun of gathering with your friends and neighbors free of charge to enjoy a lovely California summer evening,” said Casey Reitz, president of Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

The series runs July 10 through Aug. 7 and, as always, is free. Movie Mondays began at the Center in 2007 and have remained a beloved tradition in the Center’s outdoor space that helped keep the arts alive during the pandemic.

“Movie Mondays have been a long-standing tradition in our Orange County community for over 16 years,” said Reitz. “It’s great to have the Julianne and George Argyros Plaza buzzing during summer with so many joyful faces!”

This summer’s series features five films inspired by the coming seasons Broadway shows scheduled to appear at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.

“The selected summer movies were inspired by our upcoming 23-24 Broadway series, in anticipation of our new Broadway season lineup and to serve as an invitation for community gathering in celebration of the stories that will touch Segerstrom Hall stage,” Reitz said.

The series begins with the animated “The Lion King,” which follows the journey of a young lion named Simba and his nonlinear journey to king of Pride Rock. The movie is the inspiration for the Broadway musical, “Disney’s the Lion King,” which returns to Segerstrom Feb. 1 through 25, 2024. The next film in the series, on July 17, is “Clue,” inspired by the popular murder mystery board game. The film was later adapted into a musical for Broadway, which will appear at Segerstrom Hall July 23 through 28, 2024. Christmas comes in July for a screening of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” on July 24, a live-action adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ holiday tale. A musical stage version of the story will be part of Segerstrom holiday programming, showing Dec. 19 through 24, 2023. A visit to Neverland comes in the form of “Peter Pan” (the 2003 version) on July 31, ahead of the “Peter Pan,” the Broadway musical showing at Segerstrom Aug. 6 through 18 in 2024. The series finishes with the live-action “Aladdin” from 2019 on Aug. 7. Disney’s “Aladdin,” the hit Broadway musical will show May 7 through 12, 2024.

Moviegoers can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. for preshow activities that run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Films begin at dusk, which is usually around 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets as well as snacks and picnic dinners, although tables, barbecue grills or any other large food setups are not allowed. George’s Café is open for the event with alcohol available for purchase for those 21 and older. Outside alcohol is not permitted, but different food trucks park on site each Monday for additional food options.

Reitz hopes movie lovers will take advantage of the free films made possible by donations, even if they can’t make it to see their Broadway counterparts.

“This wouldn’t be possible without the generous support of our board of directors and donors who continuously strive to develop and fund programs that can be accessible to everyone,” said Reitz.