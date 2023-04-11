Encore: Summer concerts and Sunset Cinema return to OC Parks

Earlier this month, the county of Orange and OC Parks announced the return of a beloved summer tradition: the annual OC Parks Summer Concert Series and Sunset Cinema film series.

The partnership is “thrilled to bring another fun-filled summer of entertainment to the community,” said Donald P. Wagner, chairman of the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The twin series offers free live music and movie screenings at regional parks throughout Orange County, in a family-friendly setting with free parking, food trucks and even a beer and wine garden for those 21 and over.

The summer concert series has 10 free outdoor concerts scheduled for Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning June 22.

Music lovers can look forward to Paco Versailles, a collaboration between guitarist/composer Vahagni and songwriter/producer Ryan Merchant, on June 22 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton. The schedule also includes performances from the Rembrandts on July 6 at Irvine Regional Park, No Duh, a No Doubt tribute on July 20 at Mason Regional Park in Irvine, and the English Beat on Aug. 3 at Mile Square Regional Park in Fountain Valley. Other scheduled artists include Ozomatli, FlashPants, the Aquabats! and Queen Nation. Flashback Heart Attack will close out the series on Aug. 24 at Bluff Park at Salt Creek Beach in Dana Point.

The Sunset Cinema film series has 14 free movie screenings planned for Friday nights beginning June 9. Film buffs can look forward to recent blockbusters and popular classics screening at sundown (approximately 8 p.m.) and are encouraged to arrive early for preshow entertainment that begins at 6 p.m.

The series will open with Marvel movie “Thor: Love and Thunder” on June 9 at Craig Regional Park in Fullerton and continue with classic movies like “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on June 30 at Carbon Canyon Regional Park in Brea and “Clueless” on July 14 at Yorba Regional Park, and new favorites like “Top Gun: Maverick” on July 7, also at Yorba Regional Park, and “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Aug. 18 at Laguna Niguel Regional Park. Other screenings will include “A Bug’s Life,” “Lightyear,” “Nacho Libre,” “Mamma Mia!” and 1971’s “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

The two series, which are summer nights traditions, are not only a chance to hear live music or watch a great film, but also an opportunity to explore Orange County’s many parks and get outside.

“Enjoying a free concert or movie in the beautiful parks across the county is a wonderful way for visitors of all ages to celebrate the summer outdoors,” said Wagner.

A full schedule of events for both series can be found at ocparks.com.

