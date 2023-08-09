Students stock up on supplies at Boys & Girls Club back-to-school drive

Volunteer Samantha Esparza helps a young student with her new backpack during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast Back-to-School Drive in Santa Ana on Thursday.

On Aug. 3, families with young students lined up outside the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Ana for a back-to-school drive.

“We do so many things throughout the year that are about strengthening our kids and our community. Today is really focused on getting school supplies and backpacks out to kids that otherwise wouldn’t have backpacks,” said Robert Santana, chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Club of Central Orange Coast, which sponsored the event.

Kids pick out their new school backpacks during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast Back-to-School-Drive in Santa Ana on Thursday. Backpacks filled with essential school supplies were given to more than 250 low-income youths. (James Carbone)

Santana said the first year the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast hosted a back-to-school drive, the organization gave out 25 backpacks.

“This year we expect over 1,000 packs will be distributed to kids in Santa Ana, Costa Mesa, Orange and our other clubs in Irvine and Newport Beach,” said Santana.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast serve those five cities, totaling 9,500 youths served annually from 66 locations in the county.

At the organization’s Santa Ana club, more than 250 kids participated.

“It is about making sure our kids have the supplies they need on the first day of school,” said Santana. “It is also the confidence they get when they have a brand-new backpack. We can’t underestimate how important it is to feel prepared for your first day of school.”

Brianna Sanchez, a fifth-grader from Santa Ana, picks out the perfect school backpack during the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast Back-to-School Drive in Santa Ana on Thursday, Aug. 3. (James Carbone)

Students also had the opportunity to customize their backpacks with an arts and crafts station.

“Some of these backpacks look very similar to each other, so they are going to make their own custom name badge for it,” Santana said.

Wahoo’s Fish Taco provided lunch through its California Love Drop program, which started during the pandemic as a way to provide meals to healthcare workers and first responders but has continued to serve meals at community events. Wing Lam, co-founder of Wahoo’s and California Love Drop, cooked on-site for the event.

“It is important for us as community leaders to lead by example,” said Lam. “It is easy to send somebody out when it is 100 degrees out, but it is a little bit different when you are here in front of the grill.”

Through partnerships with other local businesses, like Yogurtland which provided dessert for the drive, California Love Drop has delivered more than 11,000 meals at 61 different locations. Lam said being on the ground cooking for kids and families feels like the best way to make an impact.

Students enjoy a taco lunch with a cold drink before picking out a school backpack at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast back-to-school-drive. (James Carbone)

“Being here in Santa Ana at the Boys & Girls Club, this is it. The kids need us the most,” said Lam. “Why not give back where it matters the most? There will be plenty of galas you can go to and plenty of golf tournaments you can go to, but back-to-school backpacks? That is where it’s at.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast board member and Antis Roofing & Waterproofing founder and chief executive officer Charles Antis agrees with Lam.

“CEOs like Wing Lam and I find that when we show up here, rather than chasing sales, we end up having a happier, healthier company,” said Antis.

Antis Roofing & Waterproofing’s leadership team handed out fish tacos and frozen yogurt, and Antis sat at a picnic table eating lunch with students.

Antis Roofing & Waterproofing is a California Love Drop partner and was awarded the David Chow Humanitarian Award this year. Antis donated the $2,500 cash prize to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast to sponsor the back-to-school drive.

Volunteer Mark Cooks of Santa Ana helps students pick out new school backpacks. (James Carbone)

“When we do this, we are living up to our ‘why’, we are keeping families safe and dry,” Antis said, referencing his company’s motto.

Santana said he was grateful to the club’s corporate partners, donors and volunteers for coming to together to make the event possible.

“This is about strengthening the family unit and making sure that our community is served,” said Santana.