Celebrity chef Claudette Zepeda brings a limited edition flavor to Sprinkles for Hispanic Heritage Month

Celebrity chef Claudette Zepeda made a name for herself on “Top Chef” and at her restaurant, Vaga. Now the San Diego-based culinary entrepreneur is joining the cupcake industry for a special collaboration with Sprinkles Cupcakes.

In recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month, Sprinkles will offer Zepeda’s signature cupcake, La Gloria. Sprinkles jump-started the cupcake craze in 2005 and specializes in premium, baked-fresh daily cupcakes, cakes, chocolates and cookies. Inspired by Glorias, a traditional goat’s milk caramel and pecan candy originating from northern Mexico, La Gloria cupcake is a dulce de leche-stuffed caramel cake studded with flecks of pecan and topped with salted caramel frosting and cinnamon sugar. La Gloria cupcake debuted last year as part of Sprinkles’ chef series and quickly became a best-selling limited-edition flavor.

Zepeda is a first-generation daughter of Mexican immigrants and self-proclaimed “border kid” who grew up eating Gloria candies sneaked out of her grandma’s purse. Zepeda has used her platform to bring greater visibility to Hispanic food traditions and to honor Mexican culture. In 2019 Zepeda Founded Viva La Vida, LLC., which aids single mothers throughout Mexico in starting micro businesses by importing their heirloom ingredients. In order to further Zepeda’s support the Latino community, Sprinkles is making an upfront donation to the Hispanic Heritage Foundation, regardless of sales.

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit established by the White House in 1988 to “identify, inspire, prepare and position Latino leaders in the classroom, community and workforce.” The Hispanic Heritage Foundation achieves this through unique leadership and sustainable programs like Latinas On Fast Track (LOFT), which brings Latina professionals and college students together for leadership training, workforce development, networking and community outreach and access to mentors.

Other limited addition fall flavors at Sprinkles this season will include a pumpkin cupcake, topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting. (Courtesy of Sprinkles)

Sprinkles will be baking La Gloria cupcakes from Sept. 4 through Oct. 1 for local pick-up and delivery from all locations, including the newly opened store in Irvine at 525 Spectrum Center Drive and the Newport Beach store at 944 Avocado Avenue.

In addition to Zepeda’s cupcake, seasonal offerings coming to Sprinkles include a pumpkin cupcake of spiced pumpkin cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting, baking Sept. 18 through Nov. 26, and a pumpkin spice latte cupcake stuffed with marshmallow cream and finished with Cuban coffee frosting, baking Sept. 25 through Oct.1.

Sprinkles Chef series will also continue to feature a signature cupcake flavor each month from women in the culinary industry and make a donation to the chef’s charity of choice.