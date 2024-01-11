Sideshow of Horrors brings fans of spooky things to Santa Ana historical museum

Heritage Museum of Orange County will host Sideshow of Horrors on Feb. 10 as a family-friendly fundraiser for the museum.

History and horror enthusiasts have a place to do some shopping, listen to live music and watch cosplayers do their thing while helping raise funds for the nonprofit Heritage Museum of Orange County on Feb. 10.

A circus-themed, all-ages event, Sideshow of Horrors, running from noon to 6 p.m., promises about 50 vendors selling both horror and Valentine’s Day-themed items ranging from handmade candles to jewelry and creepy dolls. While admission is free, money raised through vendor fees will go toward fundraising goals for the restoration of one of the historic homes at Heritage Museum, the Maag Farmhouse.

“We feel that the history of the property should be preserved for generations to come,” said Louise Arnold, event organizer with Maag Marketplace, which launched in 2022 to raise funds for Maag Farmhouse’s extensive renovation costs.

Completed in 1899, the Maag Farmhouse was the home of citrus and nut grower John Anton Maag and his family, according to museum records. Saved from demolition, the farmhouse and two of its structures were disassembled and moved across town to Heritage Museum of Orange County in Santa Ana in 1981. HMOC projects costs to renovate and restore Maag Farmhouse at $1.28 million. HMOC’s goals for the farmhouse include for it to become a lecture and meeting room space where community members can share their research and stories, a public research center and a platform for community members to share creative works.

Cosplayers pose at Sideshow of Horrors at the Heritage Museum of Orange County in 2023. This year’s event takes place Feb. 10. (Jessica Peralta)

“It’s a free event for the community to attend so the hard work and continued drive of the Maag Marketplace admins who really believe in this project and bring in all of the vendors and entertainment keep the event building and growing, which adds some much needed money to the extensive building renovation needs and some much needed attention to the Maag Farmhouse,” said HMOC Marketing Director Shandra Wilson. “The historic Kellogg House has, deservedly, been such a central part of the museum and its field trips for so long that it sometimes overshadows the other buildings and history, so this event helps remind and even introduces the community to all the other aspects of historical value that HMOC offers.”

Other plans for Sideshow of Horrors include performances by Southern California bands the Sea Tease, Violette Rain and Generations Collide, tarot and oracle card readers, cosplay, food trucks and photos ops.

Coulrophobics be warned: There will be clowns.

“We have almost 60 clowns confirmed,” Arnold said.

Spooky Baby — a classic horror-themed baby/toddler clothing store — will host a Bloody Valentine Craft area where families can make horror-themed Valentine’s Day cards. Face-painting will also be available. (Each of these activities have a $5 fee.)

Ghoulish art will be available for purchase at the Heritage Museum of Orange County’s Feb. 10 fundraiser, Sideshow of Horrors. (Jessica Peralta)

“This is a free, outdoor, pet- and family-friendly event. There will be vendors, food trucks, mock-tails, live entertainment, live music, museum tours, cosplayers, photo ops and a horde of clowns brought to you by Bone Yard Effects,” said April Metcalf, who is part of the Maag Marketplace admin team and owns Spooky Baby.

Sideshow of Horrors is Maag Marketplace’s second fundraising event. Last year’s Bloody Valentine, also held in February, raised about $3,000.

Arnold, who owns horror-themed design and fashion business Dreadfully Cute Designs, said “American Horror Story: Freak Show” was a big inspiration for this year’s event.

“I believe that there’s a great respect for historical locations within the community,” Arnold said. “There’s an intriguing air about a historical location. … The possibility of a location is always a draw to the horror/paranormal community.”

Ghouls, clowns and cosplayers are expected at the Heritage Museum of Orange County’s fundraiser, Sideshow of Horrors, on Feb. 10. (Jessica Peralta)

Kathy Toledo, who is also part of the Maag Marketplace team, said she’s enjoyed spooky things since childhood.

“Halloween and all things mystical and spooky have always been my favorite since I was a little girl,” Toledo said. “I’m also a certified psychic and medium, so the human/spirit connection at sites with historical significance are of special interest to me personally.”

She said she loves history and the preservation of historic landmarks and buildings like the Maag Farmhouse.

“My father was an elementary school teacher, so history was always something important in our house,” she said. “I think we watch more historical TV than anything. When we travel, museums and historical sites are always on the agenda. We learn from history, whether it’s something to be celebrated or something to avoid. Preservation is extremely important to me.”