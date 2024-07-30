World Taste at Anaheim Packing District to offer a bite of culinary diversity

Samosa chaat, a crispy turnover stuffed with potato and peas from Indian restaurant ADYA at the Anaheim Packing District.

The Anaheim Packing District, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, is welcoming guests back to its fifth annual World Taste event.

Designed to connect the community together through food, World Taste celebrates the diverse culinary artisans within the Anaheim Packing District with globally inspired bites and entertainment. Taking place on Aug. 6 from 5 until 9 p.m., ticket holders will get the chance to sample eight tastes from participating Packing District establishments.

“For us food is the new canvas. These food halls have evolved into large places of gathering,” said Shaheen Sadeghi, the owner of Anaheim Packing District. “We love the fact that this is a completely international selection of culinary arts.”

Guests can look forward to bites like samosa chaat, a crispy turnover stuffed with potato and peas from Indian street food restaurant ADYA, and spicy shrimp wantons from modern Chinese concept 18 Folds. Black Sheep Grilled Cheese Bar will offer a mozzy cristo melt, a unique take on a Monte Cristo sandwich sprinkled with powdered sugar, and longime favorite and original tenant The Kroft will serve birria egg rolls with consomé dipping sauce.

Diners with a sweet tooth can visit soul food concept Georgia’s for beignets and honey or cheese and charcuterie bar Pique-Nique for “a perfect bite” of French brie on a baguette topped with fresh strawberry and drizzled in wild honey and wash it down with a strawberry lemonade from Boba and tea shop Mini Monster.

A perfect bite from Pique-Nique at the Anaheim Packing House. (Courtesy of Anaheim Packing House)

The event will reach across the Anaheim Packing District campus, which includes four historic landmarks, including MAKE, a former 1917 marmalade factory, and the adjacent 2-acre Farmers Park.

The World Taste event will also give diners a chance to sample the Anaheim Packing District’s newest restaurant, En Familia Steakhouse. The modern Mexican kitchen, which will serve weekend brunch and dinner daily, is located at 338 S. Anaheim Blvd. in the north area of the district. For World Taste, En Familia will offer a Wagyu carne asada taco served in a handmade corn tortilla topped with onion, cilantro and house-made salsas.

Other Mexican delights will include a choice of carnitas or cauliflower taco from Urbana Mexican Gastronomy and spicy elote bites with lime crème fraiche from Pali Wine Co. White elephant will serve Thai food options like a mini pad Thai chicken bowl and mango sticky rice, and ZeroZero39 Pizzeria will serve Roman-style pizza slices.

The district as a whole contains 30 unique food and beverage artisans, and Sadeghi said the cultural diversity of those tenants has always been intentional.

“For this project we were really looking for a diversity of the different cultures and geographic areas around the country,” he said. “So it’s a clear sample of food of Asia, India, Latin, Middle Eastern, street food, southern food, etc. Anaheim has a wonderful diversity of cultures. The project, including Farmers Park, which we developed, serves as the place of gathering for these cultures and their families.”

Sadeghi said he views the Packing District as a place for local residents to gather and feel a part of something bigger while also connecting with their heritage, whatever it may be.

“We are strong believers of the fact that communities today want to do things within their own neighborhoods. These projects really become the fabric of the community, a place of their own,” Sadeghi said. “For many of these cultures, eating together as a family and as a generation is very important. The Packing House serves the community and creates opportunity for this to happen.”

Advance tickets, at $55 per person, and a full list of participating establishments at World Taste can be found at anaheimpackingdistrict.com.