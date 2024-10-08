Sugar Ray rocks the restored stage at Lido Theater

Outside the recently restored Lido Theater, local movie lovers, music fans and politicians gathered near the box-office. State Assemblywoman Diane Dixon, Newport Beach Mayor Pro Tem, Joe Stapleton and council members Erik Weigand and Robyn Grant were among those who joined Joseph McGinty Nichol, better known as McG, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the theater on Saturday, Oct. 5.

“I have never seen this many people here,” Dixon remarked. “Thank you for restoring life to Lido.”

From left, Newport Beach City Councilman Erik Weigand, Mayor Pro Tem Joe Stapleton and Councilwoman Robyn Grant present a certificate of recognition to the Lido Theater. (Sarah Mosqueda)

While some of the guests came to the theater for the open house event that ran throughout the day, allowing visitors to explore the restored venue and offering complimentary popcorn from the concession stand, many came for the free concert from pop rock band Sugar Ray.

Sugar Ray was formed in Newport Beach in the mid-1980s and achieved mainstream success in 1997 with its first hit, “Fly,” off the album “Floored.”

Lead singer Mark McGrath and McG, who is also a Newport Beach native, have a friendship that dates back to their early high school days in Orange County. McG produced Sugar Ray’s first album and directed the music video for the band’s song “Caboose.” The experience led to other opportunities directing music videos for songs like Sublime’s “Santeria” and The Offspring’s “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)” to eventually directing full-length feature films. McG credits the influence of the Lido Theater and his friendship with McGrath with inspiring his successful creative career.

McG is one of three partners at the River Jetty Restaurant Group, the new operator of the landmark theater, which was renovated by the Fritz Duda Co.

Joseph McGinty Nichol, known as McG, speaks to the crowd outside the Lido Theater while holding his young son. (Sarah Mosqueda)

“The Lido Theater was a house of dreams for all of us as I look at my buddy, Mark McGrath, my friend of 50 years,” said McG. “We thought growing up in Newport Beach there was no way we could ever touch the world, that everything cool happened elsewhere.”

McG tapped McGrath and his band to play a free show at the open house, reflecting another aspect of the offerings McG sees the theater providing for the community. Besides showing movies, he anticipates live music, comedy performances, benefits and galas at the venue.

“This theater is about bringing people together to experience film and [to] dream, to experience live music and feel alive,” said McG.

Sugar Ray opened with “Someday” followed by “Every Morning” and “When It’s Over.” The set also included a medley of popular ’90s hits such as “How Bizarre” by OMC and “Steal my Sunshine” by Len. They performed “Fly” with an added breakdown of Sublime’s “What I Got” and closed with “Fight for Your Right” by Beastie Boys, in which McG joined in on lead vocals.

Sugar Ray on stage at the restored Lido Theater on Saturday Oct. 5. (Sarah Mosqueda)

McG said it was an encouraging first night of entertainment and just the beginning of what he believes the Lido Theater can be for Orange County.

“This the extinguisher of loneliness as we come together and celebrate everything that gets us excited and makes us dream about worlds that are bigger than ours.”