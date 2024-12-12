Local dancers from the Gillespie school star in American Ballet Theatre’s ‘Nutcracker’

Sakura Kimura, right, rehearses the role of Clara in the American Ballet Theatre’s production of “The Nutcracker.”

Watching the film version of “The Nutcracker” has long been a tradition in the Kimura family, along with exchanging gifts and putting up the Christmas tree. Sakura Kimura, 13, and her 11-year-old brother, Kotaro Kimura look forward to the custom each year.

“My favorite part is the party scene,” said Sakura. “It really feels like you are at a Christmas party.”

This year, the Costa Mesa siblings are among the 44 local dancers from the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School at at Segerstrom Center for the Arts who will join the prestigious dance company on stage for its production of “The Nutcracker” that opened Thursday at the Segerstrom.

Sakura will play the role of young Clara and Kotaro will take on the role of Little Mouse in the critically-acclaimed holiday production.

This is the ninth year the school has provided dance students for the production, giving them a chance to perform along with some of the most renowned dancers in the industry.

“When I was little, I really liked Disney princesses and when I saw all the tutus and sparkles, I really wanted to start ballet,” said Sakura, who has been dancing since she was 3.

The ABT Gillespie School was founded in 2015, as an expansion of the renowned New York-based American Ballet Theatre. The local school is named for Orange County philanthropist William J. Gillespie, who also served on the ABT board and donated funds to the Segerstrom Center. The school’s fall semester runs from early September through early December and the spring semester from January to late May. Following the holiday performances, mid-year enrollment opens, giving young dancers inspired by the show the chance to join the school.

Sakura Kimura, left, smiles during rehearsal for The ABT Nutcracker. (Scott Smeltzer)

Auditions for this year’s production of “The Nutcracker” opened in September, with rehearsals taking place each Saturday afternoon into December.

“Working with these young dancers on ‘The Nutcracker’ is a joy,” said children’s rehearsal director, Sarah Jones. “Each rehearsal brings new energy and dedication and it’s wonderful to see them embrace the magic of the story.”

When the American Ballet Theatre company dancers arrive, the two groups rehearse together. Sakura said it can be intimidating to share the stage with such talented professionals.

“Getting used to the environment, all the stage lights and the props, it is really different from when we are in rehearsal and practicing in the studio,” said Sakura. “It feels more important.”

Rehearsal doesn’t end at the studio. Sakura shares that she and her brother often show their parents what they have practiced in class.

Kotaro, who began dancing when he was 6, has the challenge of dancing in a mouse costume in the production.

“The Little Mouse costume has a mouse head, tights and a cushion that makes your belly look bigger,” he said.

Kotaro Kimura strikes a pose during rehearsal. (Scott Smeltzer)

Other principal children performers from Orange County include Savannah Koch of Costa Mesa, Carson Triplett of Trabuco Canyon, Atticus Cunningham of Irvine, Judah Gaglio of Huntington Beach and Chloe Cho of Yorba Linda.

“The Nutcracker” tells the story of Clara, a young girl who receives a nutcracker doll at her family Christmas party. When she goes to sleep that night, the nutcracker comes to life in her dreams as a prince who takes her on a journey through far-off, magical lands. The production is choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky and will feature the Pacific Symphony performing Tchaikovsky’s beloved score. Costumes are by Richard Hudson and lighting is by Jennifer Tipton, both Tony Award winners. American Ballet Theatre Artistic Director Susan Jaffe cast Hee Seo as Clara and Cory Stearns as the Nutcracker Prince for the show’s opening.

The Kimura siblings both hope to continue pursuing dance as a career and said they are excited for the opportunity to dance with professionals, especially in story that is so beloved to to them

“I really like being able to dance with the company and I just want the audience to feel the magic of ballet,” said Sakura.

Kotaro said he also doesn’t mind getting a little recognition after months of rehearsals and hard work.

“My favorite part is when they clap for me,” said Kotaro. “It makes me feel happy.”

American Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” runs until Dec. 22. at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. Tickets are available at scfta.org.

