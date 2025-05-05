Rep. Dave Min seeking more information about ICE raid in Orange County
Rep. Dave Min said Sunday he’s seeking more details from federal authorities about a raid conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the Turtle Rock neighborhood of Irvine.
“I am deeply concerned about reports that ICE agents raided a home in Irvine. My office and I are reaching out to the relevant federal authorities and seeking more information about the circumstances of this raid,” Min, D-Irvine, said in a statement.
Agents with ICE, assisted by the Secret Service, executed a search warrant at the home on Thursday as part of a criminal investigation into an alleged “doxxing” attack targeting federal immigration officials, NBC4 reported.
The raid was not related to ICE’s stepped-up deportation efforts under the Trump administration, according to the report.
There was no immediate reply to an email sent to ICE Sunday night seeking a response to Min’s comment.
Doxxing is when a person releases personal identifying information about someone online without their authorization.
