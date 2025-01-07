Laguna Hills restaurant Mint ready to debut after delayed refresh

A collection of classic and creative halal Indian and Pakistani dishes at Mint Desi Craft Cuisine in Laguna Hills.

In 2022, a small and short-lived fire at Mint Desi Craft Cuisine in Laguna Hills forced the Indian-Pakistani restaurant to postpone its grand reopening. Now after nearly three years, the halal eatery prepares for a grand reopening once again. On Jan. 8 at 4 p.m., Mint will welcome diners back to its remodeled dining room with a complimentary glass of nonalcoholic champagne.

Located at 25381 Alicia Pkwy, Unit C in Laguna Hills, Mint is a sister concept to Michelin-recognized Khan Saab Desi Craft Kitchen in Fullerton and SHOR Bazaar in Hawaiian Gardens, led by head chef Jamil Hosseini, under the direction of chef Imran Ali Mookhi.

“The family started Mint in 2016, and it was just a small mom and pop restaurant until we took over the space next door,” said Mookhi. “So we expanded it. Then in 2020 we opened Khan Saab, and we were blessed that Khan Saab became so successful. We decided to remodel Mint and bring it to that level as well.”

Advertisement

Jewel tones, metallic fixtures and velour seating have been added to the interior of Mint Desi Craft Cuisine. (Courtesy of Mint Desi Craft Cuisine)

The dining room was remodeled, but just a couple weeks ahead of the reopening, firefighters responded to reports of smoke on the early morning of May 5 coming from an electrical fire that had broken out in Mint’s kitchen.

“It was sad because the whole family was attached to the restaurant because that was the first one. We also never had to deal with anything like this in the past,” said Mookhi.

The team placed staff at their sister concepts and focused on rebuilding Mint.

“The whole process took about three years to get it done with the city, with the fire inspection and the insurance and all that,” said Mookhi.

Mint has been soft-open since the holidays, allowing the staff to get back into the swing of dinner service.

Cast-iron baked bandar buns served with mango chutney at Mint Desi Craft Cuisine in Laguna Hills. (Courtesy of Mint Desi Craft Cuisine)

The menu features halal Indian and Pakistani dishes, all intended for family-style dining. Classics like masala rub French-cut lamb chops and traditional curries like chicken tikka masala are popular. Creative appetizers include bandar buns, popover-like buns baked in a cast-iron pot and served with a sweet and spicy mango chutney.

The restaurant group has also become known for its biryani, a mixed rice dish that can be made with chicken, goat, lamb or beef. Mint also uses charred market vegetables and Thai chilles to make a vegetable biryani. Goat karahi is also a favorite, with the braised meat served in a traditional karahi wok bubbling in spiced tomato sauce and fried chilies when it arrives at the table.

“It’s incredibly gratifying to reopen Mint finally,” Hosseini said in statement. “These past few years have certainly brought a few setbacks, but the community’s excitement and encouragement have made all the hard work worthwhile.”

The original design has been redone with jewel tones, wood accents and velour seating. Leather directors’ chairs face a rustic brick wall where black-and-white Bollywood movies are projected.

Also in keeping with the halal tradition, Mint has an alcohol-free bar program led by mixologist Ahmad Hosseini. Diners can order imported 0.0% craft brews and nonalcoholic mimosas in flavors like lychee, mango and blood orange.

Hosseini has developed a craft cocktail menu with thoughtful beverages like a “Falsa-tini” made with Grewia asiatica pulp or a “Honey Dew Me” with honeydew melon, Seedlip Garden 108, basil and lime that drinks like a midori sour.

A nonalcoholic “falsa-tini” at Mint made with Grewia asiatica pulp and black salt. (Courtesy of Mint Desi Craft Cuisine)

“The nonalcoholic bar was such a hit for us at Khan Saab we decided to extend that to Shor and Mint,” said Mookhi.

On the evening of the grand reopening, 10% of the proceeds will benefit NAMI Orange County, a local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“We’re eager to welcome former regulars and new guests back into our space,” Hosseini said.

Mookhi is eager as well, since the reopening of Mint means he can focus on the restaurant group’s next opening: Kabana in Huntington Beach.

“The concept at Kabana it is a little different than what we have done at the other three restaurants. It is more of comfort Pakistani food,” Mookhi said.

Kabana, slated to open later this year, will be a quick-serve-style eatery with a nonalcoholic bar, a chai tasting experience and hookah.