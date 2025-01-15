Dynamic concert set to celebrate African American musical artists

Debora Wondercheck is the force responsible for organizing some of Orange County’s most unique art and music programming. The founder of the nonprofit Arts & Learning Conservatory spearheads culturally inclusive arts education for more than 3,800 local children each year, and she has made a tradition of bringing “Gospel Voices of OC” to Orange County for Juneteenth.

This season, the arts advocate has partnered with the Pacific Symphony to present “Symphonic Soul: A Celebration of African American Artistry,” as part of the symphony’s 2024-25 Specials series.

Taking place on Jan. 25 at the Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa, the dynamic performance is intended as a tribute to African American artists who have profoundly influenced American music, ahead of Black History Month.

“We’ve designed the performance from a historical perspective using spoken word to bring the audience in to authentically connect with and understand the paths of each musician’s journey,” Wondercheck said in a statement.

Debora Wondercheck, founder of the Arts & Learning Conservatory, at a dress rehearsal for Gospel Voices of OC, an artistic concert she produced in Orange County. (James Carbone)

Blending classical music, jazz, spirituals and opera, the multimedia event will celebrate renowned musicians, singers and composers from the African American community, educating the audience about its history, with an emphasis on its impact on music as a whole.

“By sharing their stories, family roots, career paths and everything in between, the audience will leave feeling inspired, as if they now know each of them personally,” said Wondercheck.

The performance will also be conducted in part by Pacific Symphony music director Carl St.Clair, who worked closely with Wondercheck to curate and produce the program.

“We feel this is a concert that will resonate deeply with our community,” said St.Clair, who has served as the symphony’s music director for 35 years. “I am excited to collaborate with her and the many talented artists on this program.”

The first half of the program will feature classical works from different artists, including a piece from Duke Ellington’s “Night Creature” and Margaret Bonds’ Selections from “Montgomery Variations” while the second half will focus on spiritual and gospel with pieces like Abel Meeropol’s “Strange Fruit,” Eugene Rogers/Mark Foster’s “Glory” and Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come.”

Under the artistic direction of Dr. Lesa Terry, with music director and arranger Duane Benjamin and production manager Bruce Cecil, the concert will also include theatrical elements, like live narration from performance poet and storyteller Christina Miles, dancers, actors and I-MAG visuals to bring the stories onstage to life along with the music.

The Singers of Soul choir, founded by Dedrick Bonner, center, will perform at “Symphonic Soul: A Celebration of African American Artistry” in Costa Mesa. (Courtesy of “Symphonic Soul: A Celebration of African American Artistry”)

Attendees can also look forward to a performance by the Singers of Soul choir, founded by Dedrick Bonner. Bonner began his career as a solo performer but also has a rich history as a vocal coach, background vocalist and music director. His powerhouse choir is made up of talented vocalists, Amber Liekhus, Eran Scoggins, Sha’Leah Nicole, Alfred Jackson, Joslyn James, Morgan Williams, Summer Greer, Donell Foreman and Terika Jefferson.

Wondercheck is excited for the upcoming show, which she feels will honor African American artists in a deep and meaningful way.

“The timing of the performance following Martin Luther King Jr. Day and leading up to Black History Month makes the production even more special,” Wondercheck said. “We look forward to sharing the stories of the muses we admire most.”

“Symphonic Soul: A Celebration of African Artistry” will take place on Jan. 25 at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa. For more information and tickets, visit pacificsymphony.org.