Youth spread love with Meals on Wheels for Valentine’s Day

Third-grader Leidy Carbajal puts her Valentine’s Day card in an envelope at the KidWorks’ after-school program in Santa Ana on Tuesday for distribution at the Southwest Senior Center in Santa Ana.

Valentine’s Day is a holiday meant for spreading love, and a partnership between KidWorks’ after-school programs in Santa Ana and Meals on Wheels Orange County is making sure local senior citizens get a little extra love this Feb. 14.

Youth at KidWorks are making Valentines for distribution at this year’s themed lunch served at the Southwest Senior Center in Santa Ana. More than 100 older adults are expected to turn out for the Valentine’s Day lunch that will include live music and dancing in addition to the food provided by Meals on Wheels Orange County.

Fifth-grader Melanie Martinez works on her Valentines at the KidWorks’ after-school program in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

“Most people know us as an organization delivering meals to home-bound seniors, which we do, but we also provide so much more than a meal,” said Darla Olson, the group’s chief development officer.

Meal on Wheels O.C.’s’ mission is to “nourish the wellness, purpose and dignity of older adults and their families.” The organization provides more than 20,000 at-risk older adults with three meals a day, five days a week. Other services offered include case management, adult day services and friendly visitors who visit with older adults looking for companionship.

“Socialization is so important to their health,” said Olson. “Isolation is as detrimental to one’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes. So just having that interaction and having people come in and visit with them is improving their health.”

Meals on Wheels also hosts a Lunch Café program in several Orange County cities. Open to adults over the age of 60, lunch is served at local senior centers for a voluntary contribution of $3 and a fee of $5 for any guest under the age of 60. The lunch cafe provides an opportunity for those able to get out and socialize.

“We have our lunch cafe program in 21 cities at 24 senior centers, and we are serving anywhere between 500 and 900 older adults in the lunch cafes each day,” said Olson.

Antonio Angel, a fifth-grader, shows his Valentine’s Day card at the KidWorks’ after-school program. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Creating a chance for intergenerational connections is important for the seniors but also a valuable opportunity for youths.

While KidWorks offers support for college and career readiness, it also invests in the personal development of students.

“Our leadership program is really ensuring that our youth are not just being developed in the academics sense, but that they are also being well-rounded as responsible citizens of their community, and this project goes hand in hand with that,” said Maria Ruvalcaba, leadership development coordinator at KidWorks.

The nonprofit was founded in 1993 as a way to serve children, youths and families living in under-resourced neighborhoods in central Santa Ana. KidWorks makes what the organization calls an “18-year commitment” to the kids in its program ensuring success not only getting into college or starting a career but succeeding at it. Holistic after-school programs for K-12 students are part of that, and working with groups like Meals on Wheels Orange County gives the students opportunities for unique engagement.

On Feb. 11 at KidWorks Santa Ana: Dan Donahue Center, kids ages 5 to 13 worked diligently to make their special Valentines.

“We have a leadership lesson that our students do every Tuesday and today they are actually doing a lesson around service to others,” said Ruvalcaba.

Like many of the Meals on Wheels participants, quite a few of the students at KidWorks are bilingual, and the kids were encouraged to write their Valentines in both English and Spanish.

Iker Reyes and Paola Vazquez took part in the KidWorks’ after-school program in Santa Ana, making Valentine’s Day cards for seniors. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Fifth-grader Iker Reyes used Google Translate to help him refine his letter, sharing that he hopes it brings joy to whoever receives it.

“I might cheer up someone, which will help them mentally and physically, knowing that someone is always there to comfort them,” said Reyes.

Paola Vazquez worked beside him.

“I feel good doing this because I know their mood is going to brighten up when they get this,” said Vazquez.

Talented artist Elle Figueroa carefully sketched out a cartoon on her card.

“I want to make it special for them,” said Figueroa.

Elle Figueroa, in fifth grade, draws a cartoon for a Valentine at the KidWorks’ after-school program in Santa Ana. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

While the younger grades made the cards, high school students from KidWorks will deliver them to the senior center on Feb. 14.

Olson said she knows it will bring a lot of joy to the older adults attending.

“We are really grateful to be partnering with KidWorks,” said Olson. “It goes both ways because the kids feel like they are doing something special and the seniors are getting something special too.”