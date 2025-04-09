Spring for Easter brunch at these O.C. restaurants

On Easter Sunday, hop over to one of these Orange County restaurants serving brunch for the occasion. There are indulgent options like a four-course brunch menu that starts with caviar-topped deviled eggs, fresh choices like seasonal garden-inspired menus and even classic Mexican breakfast dishes served with fresh fruit margaritas.

Poppy & Seed’s Easter brunch buffet will include dishes inspired by the restaurant’s edible garden. (Emily J. Davis)

Poppy & Seed

350 S. Anaheim Blvd.

Anaheim

(714) 603-7130

This greenhouse-inspired Anaheim Packing District restaurant is a wonderful place to taste the bounty of spring. Poppy & Seed is set within an edible garden, where James Beard Award-nominated chef Michael Reed and wife Kwini host diners in an atmosphere that feels like an endless garden party. On April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Reed will serve an Easter brunch buffet with items like his famous buttermilk fried chicken and waffles, braised short rib hash and baked eggs, snow crab claws, shrimp cocktail, freshly shucked oysters, made-to-order omelets and scratch pastries and bakery treats. Brunch is $102 per person with optional mimosa kits that include a bottle of champagne and a trio of fresh juices priced at $65. Reservations are recommended.

Orange cream French toast at Fat of the Land in Santa Ana. (Courtesy of Fat of the Land)

Fat of the Land

700 N. Main St., Unit A,

Santa Ana

(714) 486-2372

An intimate space on the outskirts of Downtown Santa Ana, Fat of the Land serves European-inspired tapas alongside a tightly curated wine list. Owner Robert Paetz and chef Van Duong have created a cozy restaurant for diners who want a plate of Jamon de Iberico or Cantabrian anchovies on piquillo peppers, along with a glass of Albariño. Brunch is typically served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, but the kitchen will open up early, at 10 a.m., on Easter Sunday. Indulge in a Spanish tortilla Benedict derived from the traditional egg and potatoes omelet with piquillo peppers and hollandaise, or orange cream French toast with Grand Marnier whipped cream.

Enjoy Sunday brunch outdoors at La Vida Cantina on Easter. (Courtesy of La Vida Cantina)

La Vida Cantina

1870 Harbor Blvd.,

Costa Mesa

(949) 612-2349

Enjoy Sunday brunch on one of Orange County’s largest outdoor patios — equipped with fire pits and two over-sized palapas — at La Vida Cantina. Winter isn’t truly over until you’ve sipped a beverage outdoors and this Costa Mesa Mexican restaurant and bar has fresh fruit margaritas at the ready. Sunday brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and features classic Mexican breakfast dishes like chilaquiles, served in your choice of green or red sauce with queso fresco and two eggs, any style. Diners can also choose from maple syrup-drizzled French toast, huevos con chorizo, breakfast tostadas piled high with refried beans, shredded pork, poached egg and avocado or a hefty breakfast burrito that’s stuffed with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, potatoes and Jack cheese. Bottomless mimosas are priced at $20 or select one of the many margarita options, like blueberry basil, watermelon mint or cactus fruit. For reservations call (949) 612-2349.

Marché Modern’s four-course Easter brunch menu starts with an amuse bouche of caviar deviled egg. (Rich Mora)

Marché Moderne

7862 Pacific Coast Hwy.

Newport Beach

(714) 434-7900

Marché Modern has been a favorite fine dining destination for Orange County since 2007 and chefs Florent and Amelia Marneau continue to draw diners for their sophisticated French cuisine. While the restaurant usually only offers a regular dinner menu or chef tasting menu, Marché is bringing back its beloved Sunday brunch for a few special Sundays, including Easter. The four-course brunch menu priced at $129 per person starts with an amuse-bouche of caviar deviled egg, followed by first course options like sashimi-grade hamachi poke with pickled ginger and sweet onions, radishes and mango and jalapeño sorbet or smoked coppa ham antipasti. Second course choices include “Everything Coconut” French toast with macadamia nougatine and coco-mango gelato, a brown butter crepe with smoked salmon, garnished with Kaluga Hybrid caviar, crème fraiche, dill, yuzu, shishito pepper, onion jam and pickled cucumbers or a Croque Madame, served with French-style truffle jambon blanc, Comté Du Jura cheese, a sunny side up egg and portobello champignon salade verte, to name a few. Finish with a dessert like black truffle vanilla ice cream or English Devon cream trifle. A supplement of boulangerie boards for two or four will also be available with fresh baked treats like croissants pur beurre, raspberry danish, Kouign Amann and Amelia’s Hawaiian mango-passion sugar scone. Available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., you will not see brunch again at Marché Moderne until Mother’s and Father’s days, so reservations are highly recommended.

The Market by the Meat Cellar will offer several all-you-can-eat stations in San Juan Capistrano on April 20, including a cheese and charcuterie station of canapés and domestic and imported cheeses. (Courtesy of the Market by the Meat Cellar)

The Market by the Meat Cellar

31864 Paseo Adelanto, Suite 105

San Juan Capistrano

(949) 503-1548

Located at San Juan Capistrano’s newest hub, River Street Marketplace, the Market by the Meat Cellar is an immersive experience. Founded by Anthony and Sara Villegas, the hybrid artisan butcher, epicurean boutique and steakhouse restaurant makes it possible for guests to shop the prime dry aged meats and specialty food items served from the Meat Cellar kitchen. On April 20, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Meat Cellar invites diners to an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet. Priced at $120 per person and $45 for kids under 12, the buffet will center around a carving station featuring Moroccan spiced Colorado lamb, orange blossom honey glazed Kurobuta pork and cabernet rosemary jus glazed prime rib. There will also be seafood, including shrimp cocktail, ceviche, oyster shooters, domestic and imported cheeses and charcuterie, desserts, salads and an omelets and scramble station, made-to-order with organic eggs. Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.