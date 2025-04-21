Huntington Beach police search for missing 88-year-old woman

Mary McCullough, 88, was last seen around noon Sunday near the intersection of Bluff Circle and Ellis Avenue in Huntington Beach.

A Silver Alert is in effect Monday in Los Angeles and Orange counties for an 88-year-old woman last seen in Huntington Beach.

Mary McCullough was last seen around noon Sunday near the intersection of Bluff Circle and Ellis Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert on behalf of the Huntington Beach Police Department Sunday.

McCullough was described as a 4-foot-9-inch tall woman weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, white undershirt, black pants and a white hat. She is believed to be on foot.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding McCullough’s whereabouts was urged to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearances of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.