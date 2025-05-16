Disneyland’s 70th birthday celebrates happiness

The Sleeping Beauty Castle lit up for “Wondrous Journeys” Nighttime Spectacular, the firework and projection show celebrating Disneyland’s 70th birthday in Anaheim.

If anyone knows how to throw a birthday party, it’s Disneyland. Hewing to a theme of happiness, the Anaheim resort began its year-long 70th birthday celebration on Friday with food, entertainment and fun.

In the seven decades since its opening, much has evolved in Walt Disney’s park that pioneered theme entertainment. Disneyland originally opened on July 17, 1955 and while park-goers will have to wait until July 17 this year for one special surprise, there are plenty of early birthday treats launching now.

The original park sat on 160 acres of former orange groves and opened on a sweltering, 100 degree day. There were four original lands accessible through Main Street, U.S.A.; Fantasyland, Adventureland, Frontierland and Tomorrowland. Today, Disney has a nearly 500-acre footprint, with the addition of New Orleans Square, Mickey’s Toontown, Bayou Country and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, plus approved plans to expand over the next few decades.

Advertisement

Visitors hoping to learn more about Disneyland’s history can join “A Story of Celebration” guided tour. On the two-hour jaunt through the park, guests will learn about significant moments in Disneyland’s past, ride original attractions like the Mark Twain Riverboat and the Disneyland Railroad, enjoy reserved parade viewing and more.

Disneyland’s 70th Celebration kicked off Friday with lots of food, entertainment and fun planned for the year-long event. (Sarah Mosqueda)

The park is dressed up for the party, too. The hot pink, royal purple and cyan blue decorations throughout Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney are part of a tradition David Caranci, manager of creative development at Walt Disney Imagineering, said stems from Disneyland’s opening day.

“It really starts from 1955 when Walt decorated Main St. U.S.A. in red, white and blue,” said Caranci. “We know that decor plays a huge part in the celebration and connecting our past and our future.”

The decor starts outside Disneyland with a 50-foot sculpture of a contemporary interpretation of Sleeping Beauty Castle, with each of the original lands represented. The real castle inside the park has a 70th medallion on the doorway above the drawbridge and guests will find unique backdrops, perfect for photos in both parks and at Disneyland Hotel, Downtown Disney District and Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

“We want people to step in, take pictures, take selfies and get involved,” said Caranci.

“Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” parade at Disney California Adventure also returns for the occasion, starting with a float of the iconic Pixar lamp. Eight colorful floats featuring music and characters from Pixar films like “Turning Red,” “Soul” and “Up” with the parade celebrating friendship.

Carthay Circle Restaurant is decked out in the 70th anniversary colors and a special projection light show, “Celebrate Happy: A Little Bit of Magic Every Night” enhances the façade in the evening. It’s set to a new song, “Celebrate Happy,” by the Jonas Brothers, which was composed especially for the occasion.

“Celebrate Happy: A Little Bit of Magic Every Night” illuminates the exterior of Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim. (Disneyland Resort/Christian Thompson)

“Happy is the message, because this is such a happy place and people come here to celebrate their happy memories; their birthdays, their graduations, their proposals,” said Tricia Holloway, Disney music executive. “We wanted to make sure we had a song that would underscore this environment. When we approached the Jonas Brothers, they responded with a resounding ‘yes.’”

The song is used in different versions throughout the park and Susana Tubert, creative director of Disney live entertainment, said it is a key element to the storytelling.

“The song is acting as a needle and thread that weaves across the resort and brings the theme of the celebration to the top of mind for our guests and our cast members,” said Tubert.

A new water show is debuting at Disney California Adventure for the celebration titled ”World of Color Happiness.” It highlights characters from “Inside Out” and opening with words Walt spoke on opening day: “To all who come to this happy place — welcome.”

There is also a pre-show from the Muppets.

“The Muppets are actually celebrating their 70th anniversary as well, so we reached to our friends at the Muppets Studios and said, ‘Hey, do the Muppets want to play with us?’” said Jennifer McGill, executive producer of Disney live entertainment.

Nighttime parade “Paint the Night” will return to Disneyland with more than one million LED lights plus special effects and music that references the original “Main Street Electrical Parade” theme and of course, the new “Celebrate Happy” song. “Wondrous Journeys” Nighttime Spectacular is also back at Disneyland and enhanced with fireworks on select nights.

“‘Wondrous Journeys’ premiered during the Disney 100 Celebration and we are super thrilled to bring it back,” said Tubert. “It is an amazing opportunity to celebrate 60 animation films by Disney.”

Sleeping Beauty Castle becomes a canvas for the projection show with beloved Disney characters and songs, including Baymax from “Big Hero 6” flying overhead.

Disney chefs Eduardo Rodriguez and Esther Alonso present some of the new and nostalgic food offerings on the menu for the Disneyland 70th Celebration. (Sarah Mosqueda)

Food is also part of the storytelling and the Disney culinary team is introducing more than 70 menu items for the 70th birthday. Disney chefs like Eduardo Rodriguez and Esther Alonso are presenting new and nostalgic food, including the chocolate-dipped Mickey hat cookie.

“This is a classic cookie but it’s also an homage to the Mickey Mouse Club and the ears they used have back in 1955,” said Alonso.

Other throwbacks include a classic banana split like those available in the park in the 1950s and other treats inspired by it, like a banana split churro, rolled in chocolate sugar with banana and vanilla sauce and a cherry on top. Red Rose Taverne will serve a mid-century classic tuna melt, with Muenster and herb-marinated tomatoes complete with a green olive on a toothpick for garnish. Apple rolled pancakes, finished with walnut streusel, and cinnamon Chantilly cream at River Belle Terrace, the chili cheese corn dog from Corn Dog Castle and chili cheese baked potato at Troubadour Tavern each represent early dishes served in the park.

“These are beautiful because they are an homage to Walt Disney himself; his favorite dish when he would go into the park was Walt’s chili,” said Alonso.

A Mickey Hat Cookie, a nod to the orginal Mickey Mouse Club Mouseketeers, is available at the Market House for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration. (Sarah Mosqueda)

It wouldn’t be a birthday party without cake. A 70th celebration cake will be served at the Plaza Inn, layering all of the best kinds of confection flavors in one slice with pound cake, cherry compote, confetti cake, vanilla bean white chocolate mousse and lemon curd pastry cream covered with a white chocolate ganache buttercream frosting. There is also a 70th Celebration macaron at Jolly Holiday Cafe, fashioned to look like a pink cake slice.

A special surprise is planned for July 17 when the park’s founder will attend the party himself in the form of a new attraction “Walt Disney — A Magical Life,” featuring the first ever audio-animatronic figure of Walt Disney, who passed away in 1966. Using the latest form of technology Disney first created to bring Abraham Lincoln to life for “Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln,” the Main Street Opera House will become Walt’s studio office. After the initial run for the 70th celebration, “Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln” will return playing alongside “A Magical Life” on a rotating stage.

There is a lot to do, see and taste for Disneyland’s birthday, but guests have a whole year to celebrate. Now, it’s time to get the party started.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration began Friday and runs through summer 2026. For tickets and park reservations visit disneyland.disney.go.com.