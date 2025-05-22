Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy serves up laughs, cocktails and chills at Fairhaven cemetery in Santa Ana

A red glow fills the chapel as narrator Patrick O’Sullivan introduces the main attraction: Edgar Allan Poe.

“Over a century and a half since his death in 1849, no one remains as synonymous with mystery and macabre and literature as he — a true master of his words,” O’Sullivan intones. “EAP, as he’s known on the streets, is often attributed with being the first American author to make a living exclusively through writing. So much like writers today, he didn’t make any money.”

Laughter, cocktails and a whole lot of Poe makes up 90 minutes of the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy. This unique theatrical reading of four of Poe’s works pairs up literature with alcoholic beverages designed to match each story.

Launched in January 2023, the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is a national tour that first came to Orange County’s Fairhaven Memorial Park & Mortuary in Santa Ana in February 2024. After making a one-day stop at the Huntington Beach Central Library in Huntington Beach on May 24 this year, the speakeasy returns to the cemetery June 5-7 with new stories and fresh cocktails for Chapter Two.

“As a lifelong Poe enthusiast, I’ve always wanted to create a unique experience that combines libations with literature. These are two of my favorite things. I’ve felt for a long time that there is a void for an event like this,” said Julia Tirinnanzi, creator of the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy. “It just seemed like such a natural pairing. It’s no secret that Poe loved literature and libations alike. This is why the event really comes to life — as you walk through his life and watch his work being performed, you also sip on his personal favorite drinks and classic beverages of the 1800s.”

Themed cocktails are a big part of the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy experience. (Jessica Peralta)

Last year’s Poe story lineup included “The Tell-Tale Heart,” “The Raven,” “The Masque of the Red Death” and “The Black Cat.” The accompanying cocktails included Pale Blue Eye (a twist on the Tom Collins) with citrus- and blueberry-infused vodka, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup and soda water topped with blueberry, and Nevermore with fresh lime juice, peach and orange blossom-infused vodka, simple syrup and dehydrated lime. The Cocktail of Red Death was rosemary-infused watermelon juice, 100-proof vodka, citrus vodka and fresh lime juice. The Cat’s Meow — a twist on Poe’s favorite, brandy milk punch — included aged bourbon, apple brandy, vanilla milk, sweet cream and maple syrup.

“Each cocktail is served just before each monologue is performed,” Tirinnanzi said. “As you are sipping on a classic 1800s-style cocktail, you instantly feel transported into the Victorian era. It’s a huge part of the experience.”

This year’s Poe stories are “The Cask of Amontillado,” “Annabel Lee,” “The Pit and the Pendulum” and “The Fall of the House of Usher.” The cocktails for this year are still under wraps until the event opens.

Though this is now the speakeasy’s second time at the Santa Ana cemetery, it usually takes place at theaters, museums and even estates that have a Victorian-era vibe.

“A few years back, I attended an event at Hollywood Forever, and the setting of a cemetery was surprisingly so peaceful at night,” Tirinnanzi said. “Once we started looking for the perfect venue home for the show in OC, Fairhaven fit the bill and we knew it would be a great venue. It’s beautiful and chilling at the same time, just like Poe’s work.”

O’Sullivan said he joined the Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy tour in 2024.

“This is the sequel to our first EAP Speakeasy that we brought to Fairhaven last year,” he said. “It’s a selection of four new stories from Poe that weren’t in the first tour. So if you came last year, you are in for a different experience but with the same dark, mysterious tone and atmosphere that is a staple of Poe. There will be four new themed drinks, too.”

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy offers a unique combination of storytelling and cocktails. (Jessica Peralta)

He said he will likely serve as narrator of the show again as well as perform “The Fall of the House of Usher.”

“A lot of what [Poe] represents, or what the idea of him represents has influenced and continues to influence modern fashion, music, television and more,” O’Sullivan said. “He’s a whole vibe, as they say. Regarding only his work though, it covers so much. There are love stories, tales of those drunk with power and many spirals into madness. His writing explores dark thoughts that are fascinating to many people. There is definitely an angst to it too, which I think keeps Poe influencing younger generations.”

The Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy is for guests 21 years and up. For more information, including tickets, visit edgarallanpoebar.com.