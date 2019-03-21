Hilbert Museum spotlights groundbreaking work by Disney artist Mary Blair

The exhibit ends with concept art for “Peter Pan” and “It’s a Small World,” which may be Blair’s best known and loved work. A gouache painting (circa 1963) depicts a joyous array of gold-topped steeples, which looks remarkably like the façade of Disneyland’s “It’s A Small World” today. The attraction was later re-created at Disney World in Florida, as well as the Disneylands in Tokyo, Paris and Hong Kong.