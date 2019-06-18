A collective high five for the grand opening of Great Park Trails

Community members celebrated the opening of Great Park Trails in Irvine on June 15 by attempting to break the Guinness world record for “Longest High-Five Chain,” set at 3,473 in 2016.
Though the record wasn’t quite broken, thousands showed up and exchanged high-fives along the length of the nearly 1.5 mile trail, located in the Upper Bee and Bosque area of the park.
Because the land was formerly the Marine Corps Air Station El Toro, Bill Cook, a veteran from Mission Viejo who used to be based there, did the honors of starting the high-five chain.
A ceremony that followed featured speeches by chairman and chief executive of the developer FivePoint, Emile Haddad, Irvine councilmember Farrah Khan and Irvine mayor Christina Shea.
The trail includes lighted pedestrian and bicycle trails, as well as a children's playground. For more information and a map, go to cityofirvine.org.
