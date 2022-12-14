Should Newport Beach be held responsible for keeping toxic copper out of the bay?

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, Dec. 14. I am Carol Cormaci, bringing you today’s TimesOC newsletter with the generous assistance of my new newsletter sidekick and longtime colleague Vince Nguyen, a staffer on the Daily Pilot’s copy desk. Together we’ve aggregated the latest local news and events for you.

There’s been a development in improving the water quality in Newport Bay that’s not without its share of controversy.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency determined the amount of copper found in Newport Bay was impairing it, and according to a Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board report, the metal is toxic to aquatic life at high concentrations.

Discharges from copper antifouling paints on boats are the most significant contributor to copper in the water, writes our colleague Lilly Nguyen in this report on the situation.

The total maximum daily loads, or TMDLs, defines the amount of a pollutant to go into a body of water without violating water quality standards set by the U.S. Clean Water Act.

The Santa Ana Regional Water Quality Control Board recently approved a plan to monitor copper concentrations in Newport Bay and require responsible dischargers from the local government.

“As approved, the implementation plan will require continued monitoring of copper concentrations in Newport Bay and require responsible dischargers — the city of Newport Beach, the county of Orange and others — to develop plans and schedules to address the total maximum daily loads for copper,” Nguyen writes.

City officials maintain it’s easier said than done to keep copper out of the waters that are traversed by boats from elsewhere that have been coated with the problematic paints.

“The challenge we have is the city of Newport Beach maintains the roads within the city of Newport Beach,” senior civil engineer John Kappeler told Nguyen in an interview last week. “We do not regulate the cars that drive up and down those roads. If there’s cars that don’t pass their smog checks, we have no regulatory authority. We also maintain the waterways in Newport Harbor, but we have no legal authority to regulate the boats coming in and out of harbor. If boats were painted in Mexico, Oregon, how do we know that? How do we regulate that? We have no clue how to do that.”

Representatives at OC Coastkeeper argue that taking regulatory actions are still necessary to address the water quality of Newport Bay. They say the crux of the issue comes down to the embedded behaviors between paint manufacturers, boatyards, maintenance crews and boat crews themselves.

“Zinc-based paints are available but could lead to a similar issue with leaching experienced with copper paints. Slippery, non-biocide paints could potentially leach other chemicals into the water. There’s also the matter of high costs associated with making those conversions,” Nguyen reports.

The implementation plan will next go to the California State Water Resources Control Board for further review.

MORE NEWS

A double rainbow appears in the sky over Brookhurst Marsh in Huntington Beach on Monday, following storms. (Scott Smeltzer / Daily Pilot)

— The weekend storms brought welcome rainfall but also some emergency situations to the region. Anaheim received 1.33 inches of the wet stuff, breaking its 1994 record of 0.94 inches, according to this report by the L.A. Times. The Orange County Fire Authority responded to calls for a water rescue at the Santa Ana River at Orangewood Avenue Sunday morning, where a man was found in the riverbed at Memory Lane, the OCFA said on Twitter. The man was pulled to safety and taken to a hospital. Anaheim Fire and Rescue said it responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a body in the river channel along Loara Avenue. A man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene, said Sgt. Shane Carringer, spokesperson for Anaheim Fire. Authorities said there are no obvious signs the death was a homicide.

— Orange County Transportation Authority board members on Monday approved a new contract with the agency’s maintenance workers, City News Service reports. The workers briefly hit the picket lines last month in a strike that threatened to cripple bus service in the county. Teamsters Local 952 members ratified the new three-year contract over the weekend. The 150 maintenance workers will receive a 5% pay raise over each of the next three years and also get a $1,250 signing bonus. The new contract will run through the end of 2025.

— Feeling slightly less pain at the pump these days? CNS reports the average price of a gallon of gas in O.C. on Tuesday dropped to its lowest amount since Oct. 20, 2021. It decreased to $4.48.6, 18.3 cents less than a week ago, 91.8 cents less than a month ago and 16.5 cents less than it was a year ago. Doug Shupe, a spokesman for the Automobile Club of Southern California, told CNS the primary reasons behind the decline are “ample fuel supplies and lower demand for fuel during this period between holiday travel periods.”

— The Huntington Beach City Council seated its new conservative majority and named Tony Strickland as mayor in last week’s raucous meeting, reports our colleague Matt Szabo. Gracey Van Der Mark was named Surf City’s new mayor pro tem. Strickland, 52, a former state senator and assemblyman, was selected by 4-3 vote of the City Council. Pat Burns and Casey McKeon also were sworn in and seated on the dais after former Mayor Barbara Delgleize, Mayor Pro Tem Mike Posey, Councilman Erik Peterson and Councilwoman Kim Carr said their goodbyes. Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates was also sworn in for his third term. The new council will hold its first full meeting on Dec. 20.

— In other election news, Kim Constantine was sworn in as Fountain Valley mayor and Glenn Grandis was selected as mayor pro tem in last week’s City Council meeting. Constantine, who was mayor pro tem last year, earned a second four-year term on the dais through the general election on Nov. 8, as did outgoing mayor Patrick Harper. Jim Cunneen, a former member of the Fountain Valley School District board, received the most votes in the race for three seats on the panel. He replaced Michael Vo, who vacates the council after serving three consecutive terms.

— Corona del Mar Middle School eighth-grader Maxwell Tran learned about Vagus Nerve Stimulator (VNS) implants through his teacher, Todd Eversgerd whose daughter, Marina High’s Mika Ikemori, received an implant to help her battle her seizures. Tran’s curiosity turned into a 3,000-character research paper, which he submitted to the Western Medical Research Conference in September. His work was not only accepted, but he was invited to speak at the WMRC event in Carmel on Jan. 22 — a day before he turns 14.

— Construction will begin as early as next month on the expansion of access to Sunset Ridge Park, following approvals of a $10.5-million contract between the city of Newport Beach and Reyes Construction, Inc. The project will add 65 parking spaces and a pedestrian bridge that spans Superior Avenue, allowing the connection of Sunset View Park to its larger sister park, Sunset Ridge Park. The project, carrying a total estimated cost of $14.7 million, is expected to be completed in May 2024.

— Costa Mesa will receive $3.2 million to build Lions Park Café and expand the city’s skate park. The Lions Park Café would serve food and beverages and offer outdoor dining near the newly rebuilt Donald Dungan Library, Norma Hertzog Community Center and adjacent “Airplane Park” used by families on the city’s west side.

— Unsurprisingly, rising mortgage rates have led the six-county SoCal region to see a significant drop last month from the peak range of home prices experienced in May, according to this L.A. Times report, with Orange County seeing the deepest drop, 8.6%. L.A. County saw prices decline by 7%. It was the fifth time in the past six months that residential real estate prices have fallen.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

Three former Servite High School students allege in separate lawsuits they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a priest, the latest in a series of allegations levied against the late Father Kevin Fitzpatrick. (Google Maps)

— Three former Servite High School students allege in separate lawsuits they were repeatedly sexually assaulted by a priest, the latest in a series of allegations levied against the late Father Kevin Fitzpatrick, who also acted as a teacher and swimming coach at the Anaheim school, according to a news report by our L.A. Times colleague Salvador Hernandez. Allegations against Fitzpatrick first surfaced in a June lawsuit, which was followed by four more lawsuits from four other alleged victims in September. Fitzpatrick, who worked at the school from 1970 to 1992, died in 1997. The lawsuits name the Order of Friar Servants of Mary, which oversees the school. They also name the Archdiocese of Los Angeles and Diocese of Orange as defendants.

— A woman was killed early Monday morning when an Anaheim house became engulfed in flames. A neighbor called Anaheim Fire and Rescue at 1 a.m. to report the house fire in the 2700 block of East Verde Avenue, Anaheim police Sgt. Shane Carringer told CNS. The unidentified woman died at the scene and a male of unknown age was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

— A Laguna Niguel man, 35-year-old John Leo Meylor, was arrested on suspicion of arson after authorities said he set fire to flags in front of several homes in East Long Beach. Meylor was booked Thursday into the Long Beach City Jail on 13 counts of arson, one count of arson to an inhabited structure and one count of parole violation, Long Beach Police Department spokesperson Richard Mejia said.

— An ex-Laguna Beach cop pleaded guilty to holding a gun to a fellow officer’s head. Luke Christian Gilbertson pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and admitted a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a firearm.

— A man accused of clearing street racers’ fix-it tickets in Orange and Los Angeles counties was arrested, the California Highway Patrol announced after a two-year investigation. Angel Zahid Sanchez-Peralta, 21, of Los Angeles, is suspected of obtaining stamps with the names of current and retired CHP officers and using those to sign off on over 250 fix-it tickets for street racers. An additional 27 people accused of purchasing fake documents from him to keep illegal modifications on their cars were also arrested. Sanchez-Peralta pleaded not guilty Nov. 16 and is next due in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 21 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

— A 36-year-old woman who was shot earlier this month by a round meant for two teenagers running from a drive-by shooting in Santa Ana died of her injuries on Friday, according to a CNS report. The victim was identified as Maria Del Rufugio Mora of Santa Ana, police reported Saturday. Officers were sent to a parking lot at 1473 S. Main St. at about 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 4. On arrival they found Mora suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics rushed her to a hospital, but she could not recover from her injuries.

— Rosalba Mesz, a 48-year-old resident of Coto de Caza, pleaded guilty this week in federal court to embezzling nearly $3.1 million from Anaheim-based Trilogy Plumbing Inc., where she worked as a controller from 2003 to early 2020. She also admitted in a plea agreement that she did not report taxes on her illegal income and fraudulently applied for Paycheck Protection Program relief during the pandemic, according to the CNS news brief on the court proceedings.

LIFE & LEISURE

The owners of Oh Those Donuts and Deli on Newport Boulevard in Costa Mesa recently shuttered the business. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

— A Costa Mesa favorite has shuttered its doors for good. After 39 years of slinging pastries, Oh Those Donuts is leaving a doughnut-shaped hole at 1734 Newport Blvd. and a lot of fond memories among patrons and regulars. Ken Metro, 57, began working at the shop after high school and went from making doughnuts to learning the fundamentals of management. His father, Steve, became part owner of the store in 1983 and in a matter of months was its sole proprietor. The family learned in September the shop’s closure was imminent, and it didn’t seem like the right time, given his father was in his 80s, to start over in a new location, our colleague Sara Cardine writes. The shop served its last customer on Nov. 14.

— Students at Back Bay High School are designing their futures at the campus’ new Spyder Lab, a work-based school program that allows students to gain skills for graphic media careers and entrepreneurship. According to the Daily Pilot story, plans to establish the $200,000 Spyder Lab on campus were made in 2020 but were held off during the pandemic. Though the consultant is based in Brea and has labs in schools all over the county, the Spyder Lab at Back Bay is the only one of its caliber in the Newport-Mesa Unified School District. Its walls are adorned with items designed and printed by the handful of students enrolled in the class, including laser-cut wood and leather carvings and printed totes, shirts and socks.

— The Woelke-Stoffel House at Founders’ Park in Anaheim celebrates Victorian Christmas traditions and O.C.'s citrus packing house history for the holiday season. Many Christmas traditions like snow globes, candy canes, nutcrackers and the exchange of homemade gifts are rooted in the Victorian era, and displays within the home reflect those too. Its next open house event is planned for Jan. 7.

— Breezy Restaurant & Lounge has your next brunch get-together covered. Commercial real estate developer Jasmin Gonzalez brought together culinary experts from Rodeo 39 to bring diners Filipino-inspired cuisine, such as the adobo burrito and the Ube pancake stack. The new establishment replaced Ramen Shack in San Juan Capistrano.

— Friends and business partners Chef Gerry Kent and restaurateur Chad Dickey have been in the industry for eight years now, and they’re adding to their legacy at the Stadium Promenade in Orange. PUBlic Legacy is their latest venture and aims to move away from the gastro-pub style and into a more modern version of itself, Kent told TimesOC feature reporter Sarah Mosqueda.

— The Huntington Beach House is showing off its holiday touches this month through Jan. 2, and Santa Claus is there on weekends for photo opportunities. Along with the usual holiday delights, the venue, which launched in the summer of 2021, has new items on its food menu, including birria ramen, birria quesadillas, chili and soup to keep visitors warm. The house is open for business from Wednesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Santa will appear weekends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Dec. 18.

— Jackson and Sawyer Collins, two brothers from Laguna Beach, had great local support when they started a business called Iconic Ornaments in October 2021. Fourteen months after their start date, the brothers have sold more than 3,400 ornaments, according to our Daily Pilot colleague Andrew Turner. Their early creations feature the Main Beach lifeguard tower and the Laguna Beach trolley. Their ornaments can be found at Bushard’s Pharmacy, Good Together House, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Books, all in Laguna Beach, and Roger’s Gardens in Corona del Mar.

SPORTS

Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (11) plays against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Nashville. He’s

one of the most entertaining players in the league, his moves “mesmorizing,” according to columnist Helene Elliott.

(Mark Zaleski / Associated Press)

— L.A. Times sports columnist Helene Elliott put the spotlight on the hapless Anaheim Ducks in her analysis, “Column: Ducks have their own version of ice follies — lots of excitement and losses” published late last week. The Ducks, a third of the way through their season, were 7-17-3, the NHL’s worst, at the time of Elliott’s writing. “But they do have something going for them as they plod toward securing the best odds in the draft lottery: Thanks mainly to the brilliance of [Troy] Terry, [Trevor] Zegras and rookie forward Mason McTavish — and valiant efforts from overburdened goalie John Gibson — the Ducks are the most entertaining bad team in the NHL,” Elliott writes.

— The Laguna Beach girls’ water polo team suffered its first loss of the season to Orange Lutheran in a battle of two of the area’s top programs. The Breakers held a 2-0 lead late in the first half, but the Lancers pulled away after scoring five straight goals between the second and third quarters to establish a lead they wouldn’t give up. Senior goalkeeper Lauren Schneider had a standout game with 12 saves and three steals. The Breakers return to action against Mater Dei in a nonleague match on Friday at 4 p.m.

— Two Sunset Conference programs left a mark at the Mann Classic at Marina High on Saturday. In a field of 39 teams, Fountain Valley and Corona del Mar finished second and third at the tournament ahead of their Surf League opener against each other on Wednesday. A total of 10 local wrestlers advanced to the finals of the tournament, and Fountain Valley accounted for four of the weight class titles, courtesy of freshman Hunter Jauregui (106 pounds), junior Hercules Windrath (152), senior TJ McDonnell (182) and junior Ryland Whitworth (195). Corona del Mar seniors Angelo Gonzalez (120) and JJ Strapp (132), as well as junior Antonio Aramburu (160) reached the finals, and Marina senior Haden Hernandez won the 132-pound final by an 8-3 decision.

— The World Baseball Classic is just around the corner, and a potential showdown between Angels teammates looms. Halos stars Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout will represent their countries in the spring competition, and could face off if both Team USA and Team Japan reach the final four of the tournament. The Angels have about a dozen players on the rosters of the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela and Israel. Trout was announced last July as captain of Team USA. The U.S. last won the competition in 2017, beating Puerto Rico for the title at Dodger Stadium. After the pandemic delayed the 2021 tournament until 2023, it’s set to begin March 8 and end in Miami on March 21.

— The Marina boys’ soccer team took care of its opportunities and shut out Ocean View 3-0 in a nonleague showdown. The Vikings had 14 shots in the first half but came up short in finding the back of the net. A pair of free-kicks from David Hallworth in the second half inspired Marina to an emphatic win and a step closer to the team’s first winning season in eight years. Quinn Hartman, Ryan Patterson and Dominic Ortenzo were on the scoresheet for the Vikings, who face Cypress on Thursday in another nonleague contest.

— Laguna Beach High’s run to CIF football glory was highlighted in L.A. Times sports columnist Eric Sondheimer’s list of stars, standouts and stellar teams of the 2022 high school football season. The Breakers defeated Diamond Bar 36-28 in the CIF Southern Section Division 9 championship game to end a 76-year title drought before falling to Granada Hills Charter in the CIF State Southern California Regional Division 4-A bowl game. Los Alamitos receiver Makai Lemon, Mater Dei senior linebacker Leviticus Su’a and Laguna Hills football’s comeback victory to secure the CIF State Division 3-A title also received special shout-outs for their efforts on the season.

CALENDAR THIS

Soap bubbles snow fall in Santa’s Town Center during the Sawdust Winter Fantasy festival on a recent Saturday. The festival continues this weekend. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

— The 32nd annual Winter Fantasy event has arrived at the Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach. For the past few weeks, about 160 artists have showcased their creations for sale. Winter Fantasy will be open again Friday, Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Admission is free to children age 5 and under and veterans (with military ID).

— On Thursday at 7 p.m. the annual Disney On Ice tour presents “Road Trip Adventures,” which features references to characters Mary Poppins, Moana, Aladdin, Simba as well as Mickey Mouse and the gang. The show will continue through Monday, Dec. 19. Honda Center, 2695 E. Katella Ave., Anaheim. Tickets are $25 and up.

— Christ Cathedral will be hosting Christmas at the Cathedral, a festive night of holiday music as part of the “Year of Hazel” (Hazel Wright Organ) celebrations on Friday, with doors opening at 7 p.m. Listen to seasonal choral favorites sung by choirs and join in the Christmas carols sing-along. No tickets are required; seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. A free-will offering will be taken. Christ Cathedral is located at 13280 Chapman Ave., Garden Grove. For more information visit this site.

— On Monday, Dec. 19 at 8 p.m., the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the Irvine Barclay Theatre will present the Canadian Brass quintet. The program will include holiday classics, pieces by Bach, Beethoven and Rimsky-Korsakov; and Canadian Brass originals including “The Saints’ Hallelujah,” their mash-up of “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In” and Händel’s Hallelujah chorus. Irvine Barclay Theatre is at 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Tickets range from $38 to $98 and can be purchased here.

— Pretend City Children’s Museum will offer a Las Posadas Celebración at 10 a.m. Friday in honor of the Latino holiday tradition. The museum is located at 29 Hubble Drive, Irvine.

KEEP IN TOUCH

