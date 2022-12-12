Storm continues to bring rain, snow to Southern California

A winter storm continued to move across Southern California on Monday, bringing additional rain to the region and snow to the mountains, leading to dangerous roadway conditions.

Following the first round of the storm over the weekend, widespread showers and possible thunderstorms were expected through Monday morning before tapering off in the early afternoon. Additional rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch are expected through Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather in Oxnard. The foothills and valley mountain areas could see up to three-quarters of an inch, the weather service said.

The cold air is also bringing snow to the mountains, including at lower elevations. Weather experts predict 1 to 4 inches of snow as low as 3,000 feet, and about 4 to 8 inches above 5,000 feet.

Advertisement

Up to 2 inches of snow is predicted for the Grapevine and Antelope Valley foothills. Powder was already starting to stick on the Tejon Pass and Grapevine area along Interstate 5 early Monday morning, the weather service said.

Climate & Environment Storm blankets Sierra Nevada in heavy snow, brings rain across California A storm brought 3 to 4 feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada and heavy rains across California. The state would need more storms to begin to ease the drought.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Ventura, Los Angeles and Santa Barbara counties’ interior mountains until 6 p.m. Monday, and until 10 p.m. for the San Bernardino and Riverside counties’ mountains above 5,000 feet. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Antelope Valley until noon Monday, and until 4 p.m. Monday in the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills, where 1 to 6 inches of snow is expected above 4,000 feet, with snowfall possible as low as around 2,500 feet.

Snow in the Santa Ana Mountains is not a typical feature of “every storm,” said Casey Oswant, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in San Diego, who added that “some webcams at Santiago Peak [show] snow on the ground.”

Snow reports were not available early Monday.

Video from OnScene.TV early Sunday morning showed fresh powder accumulating along Highway 18 from Running Springs to Big Bear, where a large tour bus’ chains broke off and several other drivers, some with chains improperly installed or no chains at all, became lodged in the snow.

The storm’s first round punched the region over the weekend, with widespread rain that broke records in several cities. Weather experts said Burbank set a new record of 1.21 inches of rain Sunday, besting its previous record of 1.09 inches in 1996. Lancaster recorded 0.46 inches of rain, obliterating its previous record of 0.16 inches set in 1993.

Anaheim broke its 1994 record of 0.94 inches of rain on Sunday with a new record of 1.33 inches of rain.

Orange County Fire Authorities responded to calls for a water rescue at the Santa Ana riverbed at Orangewood Sunday morning, where an adult male was found in the riverbed at Memory Lane, the OCFA said on Twitter . The person was pulled to safety and taken to a hospital.

Anaheim Fire and Rescue said it responded to a call at 12:30 p.m. Sunday reporting a body in the river channel in the 700 block of Loara Avenue. A man in his 30s was declared dead at the scene, said Sgt. Shane Carringer, spokesperson for Anaheim Fire. Authorities said there are no obvious signs the death was a homicide.