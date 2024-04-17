As predicted, the state’s suing Huntington Beach over voter ID law

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, April 17. I’m Carol Cormaci, bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at the latest local news and events.

Well, that didn’t take long: On Monday, California filed a 320-page lawsuit against Huntington Beach, alleging the city’s new ordinance that requires voters to show photo identification is a violation of state law.

Readers may remember that, led by the majority of the Huntington Beach City Council, a charter amendment was placed on the March ballot stating that, beginning in 2026, for all municipal elections the city “may require” voter ID, provide more in-person voting locations and monitor ballot drop-boxes. The city’s voting populace, well, 53.4% of it, gave Measure A a thumbs up.

Even before the election took place, warnings it would prompt a lawsuit were issued, not only by local opponents of the measure but by state Atty. Gen. Rob Bota and Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, in a Sept. 28 letter to city officials.

Laura J. Nelson, who covers politics for the L.A. Times, reported on Bonta’s action Monday and included in her thorough story all the twists and turns of the ultimately successful attempts to convince voters to support Measure A in last month’s election. In the piece, she also details the many changes to established policies the four ultra-conservative council members, all of whom were elected together in 2022 and so comprise the majority of the seven-member panel, have pushed through over the strenuous objections of their three colleagues on the dais.

According to her report, at a press conference held in downtown L.A. to announce the lawsuit, Bonta referred to Huntington Beach City Atty. Michael Gates’ stance there’s nothing wrong with the new law and the state should stay out of Huntington Beach’s business because it is a charter city.

According to Nelson, Bonta said the photo identification requirement “is not only misguided — it is blatantly and flatly illegal.”

“They have greatly overstated the authority they think they have,” said Bonta, a Democrat. “They have willfully violated the law, they have brazenly violated the law. ... They know exactly what they are doing, and they are doing it anyway.”

Aside from a statement issued by Gates saying that “the people of Huntington Beach have made their voices clear on this issue” and that the city will “vigorously defend itself,” City Hall has remained quiet about Monday’s turn of events.

City officials may still be trying to sort out how they’re going explain to their constituents how they’re going to stand up to the state in the matter of this lawsuit, and how much it will cost the city to do so. At the Daily Pilot, we received at 9:22 a.m. Tuesday an email announcement there would be a press conference at 11 a.m. (just over 90-minute‘s notice), during which Mayor Gracey Van Der Mark and Gates would address the lawsuit. A reporter arrived only to learn it had been postponed until Thursday. Looks like we’ll have to wait until then to find out what is going through their minds.

MORE NEWS

The Laguna Beach fire department’s 1931 Seagrave participates in the 2017 Patriots Day Parade. The department is hoping to restore the vehicle, its first purpose-built fire engine. (Don Leach / Daily Pilot)

• A 1931 Seagrave fire engine, the original apparatus purchased by Laguna Beach, is being kept at Fire Station No. 2 on Agate Street. When it was new the fire engine cost $7,500, which would equate to nearly $150,000 today. As might be expected, it could use some restoration work, and a movement is afoot to do just that, according to this news item. “This was a Laguna Beach engine, and it never left here. It always stayed here. The city’s always kept it, and I think that’s pretty unique,” Battalion Chief Andrew Hill said. “Our goal is to restore it, restore it very well, … but allow people to still climb on it, allow the kids to get on it, allow the community to enjoy it up close and personal and not behind a velvet rope.” To follow or support the restoration, visit this site.

• Following a three-year look at rental rates for those who use public moorings, the Newport Beach Harbor Commission voted unanimously during its regular meeting last Wednesday to recommend a 300% increase in rents to the City Council. Current renters, some of whom live aboard their vessels, threaten to file a lawsuit if the city moves ahead with the commission’s recommendations, according to coverage of the meeting by my colleague Lilly Nguyen.

• The cleanup of homeless encampments near marshlands between Huntington Beach and Newport Beach is on track to begin late this week, staff at Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley’s office told the Daily Pilot. Newport Beach city spokesman John Pope told a reporter a formal count has not been made but that at least six to 12 people are camping there. Anyone encountered who is trying to live in the marshlands will be referred to the Costa Mesa Bridge Shelter and other emergency temporary housing.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

Marcus Anthony Eriz at the start of his murder trial at the Santa Ana Central Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 18. He was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life in prison. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

• The man convicted in the freeway shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos was sentenced Thursday to 40 years to life. His co-defendant in the case is awaiting trial. Marcus Anthony Eriz, 26, of Costa Mesa, was convicted in January of second-degree murder and firing at an occupied vehicle in the deadly May 21, 2021, incident on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway.

• An O.C. driver who pleaded guilty to fatally hitting a pregnant woman in Anaheim while driving under the influence of a cocktail of drugs in 2020 was sentenced on Friday to 15 years to life in prison. Prosecutors said Courtney Fritz Pandolfi, 44, already had multiple DUI convictions when she got behind the wheel on Aug. 11, 2020, while high on a combination of drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine, and fatally hit 23-year-old pedestrian Yesenia Aguilar.

• Police are investigating a home invasion early Tuesday morning in the Newport Coast area when a resident shot one intruder and a second one ran off. The latter was found dead nearby shortly afterward by police, who said that suspect apparently succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The person shot by the resident was taken to a hospital and was expected to survive.

• As mentioned in last week’s newsletter, the trial started last week in the 2018 stabbing death of Blaze Bernstein. The Daily Pilot reported that in opening arguments the defense attorney for his accused killer, Sam Woodward, did not deny his client was responsible for Bernstein’s death but maintained it was not a hate crime, as prosecutors have set out to prove. If Woodward were to be found guilty of all charges, including the hate crime enhancement, he would face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

• The former Marine who pleaded guilty to the March 2022 bombing the Costa Mesa Planned Parenthood, 24-year-old Chance Brannon, of San Juan Capistrano, was sentenced Monday to nine years in prison. His two co-defendants have also pleaded guilty and are awaiting to be sentenced.

• Goofy is in hot water. Katrina Amian Redfern Griffin has filed suit in Orange County Superior Court against Disneyland, an unnamed employee inside a Goofy costume, and a “handler,” another employee who was supposed to guide the character around the park to make sure he didn’t bump into anything. According to the lawsuit, Griffin claims Goofy barreled toward her, fell on top of her with all his weight and knocked her down on “hard cement floor” when she was visiting the park in April 2022. She is asking Disney to pay for her medical bills and lost earnings and to compensate her for the physical, mental and emotional pain she says she suffered.

SPORTS

Whitey Herzog, left, and George Brett shake hands after the first pitch ceremony before the start of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals in 2010. Herzog, who once managed the Angels, has died, his family announced this week. (Orlin Wagner / Associated Press)

• Whitey Herzog, who might be remembered by longtime O.C. sports fans as the manager of the Angels for a very brief time — four whole games in 1974 — died Monday at the age of 91. According to the obituary in The Times, Herzog was, for the Angels, “something of an absentee front office executive from 1991 until he abruptly resigned a month before 1994 spring training.” He’s probably better known as the manager of the St. Louis Cardinals during their World Series-winning seasons and the Kansas City Royals.

• Ducks fans experienced a historically disappointing season, which essentially came to a close for the team Saturday after they lost to the Kings at Crypto.com Arena. The Kings are headed to the playoffs while the Ducks, according to this Times story, are “heading to the golf course again after Thursday’s regular-season finale [against the Vegas Golden Knights], having missed the postseason for a sixth straight season, the longest drought in franchise history.” When they fell to the Kings Saturday, it was their 50th loss of the season, a first in the 30-year history of the franchise.

LIFE & LEISURE

Tibetan monks perform with traditional instruments during an opening ceremony for the creation of the White Tara Mandala at the Sawdust Art Festival in Laguna Beach during their 2019 visit. They’re back this week, for the first time in five years. (Daily Pilot)

• Over the weekend Tibetan monks arrived in Laguna Beach where they’ll stay throughout this week. The Drepung Gomang monks made their return to the coastal community five years after their last visit. The monks can be seen throughout their visit at the Sawdust Art Festival and the Neighborhood Congregational Church, according to this news feature by my colleague Andrew Turner. Daily they are working on a sand mandela on the Sawdust grounds that will be dedicated to world peace . Completion of the mandala is scheduled for Sunday, and there will be a dissolution ceremony shortly thereafter, serving as a reminder that nothing lasts forever.

• Girls Inc. of Orange County is marking its 70th year serving the region and will celebrate Saturday at Balboa Bay Resort in Newport Beach. Chief executive officer Lucy Santana spoke with my colleague Sarah Mosqueda for this story, explaining that in its earliest days Girls Inc. offered programs that were largely centered on how to be a good homemaker, including sewing and cooking. Today, its mission is more about self-empowerment and offering girls the skills they need to make their own decisions.

Comedian Chris Estrada is touring across the country doing stand-up. (Mandee Johnson Photography | @mandeephoto)

• Fans of stand-up comedian Chris Estrada and his hit Hulu series, the late, lamented, “This Fool,” will enjoy this Q&A read by my colleague Gabriel San Román, who recently interviewed Estrada in advance of an appearance at the Irvine Improv.

CALENDAR THIS

Photographers take photos of water birds during the annual Bolsa Chica Earth Day Festival, on the bridge south of the visitor’s center in Huntington Beach in 2017. This year’s event takes place Sunday, April 21. (Daily Pilot)

• Among the O.C. festivities in celebration of Earth Day is a fair sponsored by the Bolsa Chica Conservancy, Amigos de Bolsa Chica and Bolsa Chica State Beach. It’s set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, April 21, at 17851 Pacific Coast Hwy. (the beach) and 3842 Warner Ave. At Bolsa Chica State Beach, there will be a bounce house, carnival games, food and, in the spirit of the day, a beach cleanup. Across the highway at the Warner Avenue address, explore the Conservancy’s Interpretive Center, tidepool touch tank, trails and vendor booths. Admission to the Earth Day Fair is free.

• The Muckenthaler Cultural Center in Fullerton is showcasing rescued artwork of Salvador Dalí. Curated by Annabella Pritchard, the exhibit, opening to the public in the Main Gallery on April 25 and running through June 28, includes 50 signed pieces by the artist. The museum is located 1201 W. Malvern Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Professional pianist Adam Swanson will perform at Newport Harbor Lutheran Church on Monday, April 22, beginning at 7 p.m. Swanson is the only four-time winner of the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest. The church is located at 798 Dover Drive, Newport Beach. Freewill donations will be accepted.

• The Lynn House, a largely volunteer-run recovery home for women in Costa Mesa, will host its annual fundraiser gala April 27, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. at the Meadowlark Golf Course, 16782 Graham St., in Huntington Beach. This year’s theme is “The Aloha Spirit.” Women stay at the Lynn House free for the first 30 days and may reside up to an additional six months for a nominal fee. The luau gala, which includes dinner, entertainment, auctions and an opportunity drawing, costs $150. For more information, visit thelynnhouse.org.

KEEP IN TOUCH

