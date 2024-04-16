Newport Beach homeowner shoots, injures burglary suspect, 2nd suspect found dead, police say

An intruder was shot in an attempted home invasion Tuesday morning at around 4:45 a.m. , according to the Newport Beach Police Department. Traffic was closed along Newport Coast Drive between north Pelican Hill Road and Vista Ridge Road at around 7 a.m.

A homeowner shot and wounded one of two suspects who entered his home in Newport Beach early today, and the second suspect apparently died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Officers went to the neighborhood near Newport Coast Drive at about 4:45 a.m., the Newport Beach Police Department reported.

According to police, the two suspects entered the residence in what investigators believe was a targeted attack, and the homeowner fired shots at them.

One of the suspects, who had been wounded, was found outside the residence in possession of a firearm and taken into custody, police said.

Officers began searching for the second suspect, and he was found nearby with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The names of the suspects were not immediately available.

An Orange County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team was also called in, and the investigation was continuing Tuesday morning.

Police closed to traffic Newport Coast Drive between Ocean Ridge and Ridge Park at around 6 a.m., then tightened the closure up to between Pelican Hill Road North and Vista Ridge at around 7 a.m., according to the Newport Beach Police Department.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.