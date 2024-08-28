Changes to Disneyland’s disability pass spoil what should be a magical day, some fans say

Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Aug. 28, and we are headed into the long Labor Day holiday weekend. I’m Carol Cormaci bringing you this week’s TimesOC newsletter with a look at some of the latest local news and events.

The lines at Disneyland and at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom are killers. Not in the literal sense, of course, but who among parkgoers has ever said on a hot summer afternoon, “Oh boy! The wait for this ride is only 45 minutes!”

Certainly no one with a disability.

And many Disneyland enthusiasts who are living daily with such challenges are deeply disappointed in recent changes to Disney’s Disability Access Service, or DAS, pass, I read in this deep look at the controversy by my colleague Andrew Campa, a staff writer for the Los Angeles Times.

The DAS pass, created in 2013, allows users at Disneyland and Disney World to avoid standby lines. A pass holder registers on the park app or with a guest relations member for a specific ride and is given a return time, Campa explains. Other guests pay up to $35 to join the Lightning Lane, with normal wait times of five to 25 minutes. DAS pass holders can use the Lightning Lanes for free.

Unfortunately, there are people who do not have medical reasons to seek a DAS pass but who have nonetheless over the years taken advantage of the program. That has had the effect of making matters worse for those who truly are in need of some assistance.

The company said usage of the system had tripled since 2019, though Disney did not respond to the reporter’s requests for specific figures.

“Examples of misconduct to avoid Disneyland’s notorious lines date to before DAS, when guests with previous versions of disability accommodations reportedly sold access to healthy families,” Campa wrote. “Since the system’s introduction, parkgoers have spoken out on Reddit and Disney forums about people abusing the system, while debates have raged over the merits of extending DAS to people suffering from health problems such as irritable bowel syndrome and nerve pain .”

Shannon McEvoy, a travel agent based in Florida who books vacations for families and individuals with disabilities and special needs, told Campa she’s had healthy people ask her how they can get a DAS pass.

So Disney made changes to reduce eligibility for the DAS pass that went into effect as this summer season arrived. The accommodation is for “a small percentage of guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar, are unable to wait in a conventional queue for an extended period of time,” according to Disney’s new guidelines. One positive change includes doubling the time the pass is good for, from 60 to 120 days.

Campa interviewed several people who have found it daunting to prove to the DAS pass gatekeepers that they are indeed worthy of being given one.

One, Northridge resident Rosie Keiser, told Campa she “cried and shook” during her DAS screening outside Disneyland on July 14.

“The cast member she spoke with was ‘kind and patient,’ Campa wrote, “but the questions were ‘deeply personal.’ Still, she was able to obtain the pass, allowing her to board some rides outside the regular line. She said she was ‘one of the lucky ones.’”

A mother and daughter, Laura Irzyk and Julia Rothstein, co-authored “Disabilities and the Law,” which focuses on the Americans With Disabilities Act. Rothstein, professor of law emeritus, told Campa disabled people denied DAS passes have a credible argument that Disney is not complying with the ADA.

Irzyk and Rothstein also say Disney should revise its policy of mandating that parties purchase nonrefundable tickets before applying for a DAS pass. “They think it’s unfair for families to arrange a trip, spending hundreds or perhaps thousands of dollars, and then be denied a pass,” according to The Times report.

A group calling itself DAS Defenders started an online petition asking Disney to reverse course.

“By excluding many disabled individuals from these cherished experiences, Disney sends a clear message that the rights and needs of the disabled community can be overlooked,” the group wrote in its petition, which has 31,000 signatures.

DAS defenders claim Disney is now excluding “cancer patients, veterans with PTSD, Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, those with rare diseases and more.”

The company maintains that it’s ADA compliant.

“To our guests with disabilities, we are listening and continuing to work to help you have an enjoyable experience when visiting Disneyland Resort,” Disneyland Resort spokesperson Jessica Good said in a statement. “We understand that this may be an adjustment for some of our guests and are focusing our efforts on additional training and staffing, as well as providing increased awareness of our enhanced suite of accessibility tools to best meet guests’ unique needs.”

MORE NEWS

Federal investigators raid the Tustin property purchased last year by O.C. Supervisor Andrew Do’s daughter, Rhiannon Do, 23. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

• Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do continues to be in the hot seat as federal agents investigate the alleged misuse of taxpayer money. On Thursday, the feds raided Do’s home, as well as that of his daughter, Rhiannon Do, and several other properties, The Times reported. The raids were in connection with allegations made against the local nonprofit Viet America Society in a lawsuit brought by Orange County last week. In the lawsuit, the county alleges the nonprofit misused money it was awarded to feed the elderly and needy during the pandemic, instead spending the funds on “lavish purchases.” Calls for Supervisor Do’s resignation from the board have been ratcheting up in recent days. Yesterday afternoon, City News Service reported Do is expected to be stripped of his committee assignments at the board’s Sept. 10 meeting.

• In other county supervisors’ news, the panel voted 3-0 yesterday to approve a settlement with Damon Tucker, an Orange County district attorney’s office investigator who sued the county alleging he was retaliated against for uncovering corruption. Do, who terms out at the end of this year, was not in attendance at the board meeting, nor was board Chairman Don Wagner. The terms of the deal were not immediately released, but Tucker had earlier accepted a mediator’s settlement of $1.2 million, which the supervisors rejected. Tucker, who was hired as an investigator in July 2003, was fired Dec. 16, 2020.

• Electric vehicle maker Fisker Inc., which recently moved to Orange County after shuttering its Manhattan Beach offices and filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, settled with creditors Friday. The settlement will allow Fisker to liquidate its assets while working with owners around the globe to keep their pricey SUVs on the road. According to the report on the agreement in The Times, shareholders who invested in Fisker are unlikely to get their money back.

From a May story: The troubled company, which had about 300 employees in the 72,000-square-foot offices at the end of March, is moving its remaining workers to an engineering and distribution facility in La Palma in Orange County, said a person familiar with Fisker’s operations who was not authorized to comment.

• E-bikes have become the bane of city halls everywhere, as residents complain about nearly being run down while on foot, especially in the beach cities. In San Clemente last week, the City Council discussed and moved forward with new regulations for them, including a ban on dangerous stunts and a helmet requirement for riders under 18, to better align the city with state laws, according to this story in TimesOC.

• Orange County has published a 125-page draft Climate Action Plan, a framework for greenhouse gas reduction in unincorporated areas and at county facilities through six key focal points, including energy, mobility, resource recovery and waste, Times OC reported. “With the plans that we are proposing, we have the ability to reduce our greenhouse gasses by 32% just with landfills,” Supervisor Katrina Foley said. “If we do nothing, we will see an increase of 36%.”

• A new AI-enhanced surveillance system approved last week by the Newport-Mesa Unified School District Board of Education features automated cameras and software that can spot intruders after hours, listen for gunshots or monitor for signs of other emergencies. They can then automatically send notifications to police, fire and school authorities that include an image or video clip of what triggered the bulletin. Trustees voted to award the $5,221,041 contract to Everon LLC, formerly known as ADT Commercial. The installation is expected to take place by February.

• CalOptima Health‘s new street medicine program, which features a van outfitted with medical equipment, is set to roll in Costa Mesa, providing on-the-spot medical care to unhoused individuals. In addition to a board-certified life and family nurse practitioner, the van will be staffed with an associate clinical social worker, a program manager, a program director for street medicine and two peer navigators who can reach out to patients on a personal level.

• The OC Diaper Bank, run by Community Action Partnership of Orange County, since 2020 has been working with about 80 partners to get diapers to families in need. But officials were worried the program was in peril until state Sen. Tom Umberg, Assemblyman Avelino Valencia and the entire Orange County delegation were successful in convincing the state Legislature to earmark $9 million for diaper banks statewide. Of that total, the OC Diaper Bank received $816,000. That funding, combined with $600,000 from the Orange County Board of Supervisors, a $1-million donation from the Sun Family Foundation and $200,00 from First 5 Orange County will allow the local diaper bank to keep going for another two years, according to this Daily Pilot story.

PUBLIC SAFETY & COURTS

These luxury items were among goods seized from Christopher John Badsey, who was sentenced Friday to 87 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud after defrauding three companies of over $3 million. (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California)

• A 63-year-old Orange County man, Christopher John Badsey of Lake Forest, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison Friday after admitting he duped three companies out of $3 million for protective gloves that were promised but never delivered during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Badsey was also ordered to pay $1.94 million in restitution. Authorities say Badsey used the money to buy luxury items including a yacht, a pontoon boat, two Mercedes-Benz automobiles, two Ford pickup trucks, a recreation vehicle, a tractor, three ATVs and fishing equipment. He has forfeited all titles from items purchased with the pilfered funds, along with $58,923 in cash.

• Che Lewis, 30, of Mission Viejo, suspected in a series of O.C. bank robberies was taken into custody, police said Monday. City News Service reported Lewis was arrested on Friday as he allegedly attempted to rob a bank in Anaheim. Two bank robberies in Mission Viejo and Ladera Ranch have been under investigation since July 8, while an additional heist was reported on Aug. 8 in Ladera Ranch.

SPORTS

Rod Carew, a former Angels star and baseball hall of famer, celebrates as he becomes a U.S. citizen at the age of 78. He was sworn in as a U.S. ctizen at USCIS Santa Ana field office in Santa Ana on Friday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

• Baseball legend Rod Carew, now 78, was in Santa Ana on Friday for a special occasion — the Hall-of-Fame first baseman and former Minnesota Twins and Angels star officially became a U.S. citizen. The Panama native beamed at about 40 friends and relatives gathered at the Federal Building for the ceremony, saying afterward, “Hi you guys, I’m an American citizen! I don’t know what took me so long!”

• General manager Perry Minasian on Thursday agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2026 with the Angels, the Associated Press reported. He joined the Halos before the 2021 season on a four-year contract as a first-time general manager. The team hasn’t won more than 77 games in a season since Minasian arrived, but owner Arte Moreno said in a prepared statement that Minasian “and his baseball operations staff have begun to lay the foundation for a bright future of Angels baseball.”

• Former Fountain Valley High and UCLA star Lilia Vu was on St. Andrew’s Old Course last weekend defending the Women’s British Open championship she captured last year. Vu came in third this time around with 5 under par overall to New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who ended the tourney with 7 under par. Ko’s win capped a summer when she captured Olympic gold.

LIFE & LEISURE

Art Adair, a dedicated student to OCC’s sailing program, has become adept at sailing a Lido 14 during the last nine years. (Susan Hoffman)

• Daily Pilot contributing writer Susan Hoffman recently spent some time in Newport Harbor speaking to a couple of golden-agers who have found a great way to spend their Sunday afternoons: taking sailing lessons offered through Orange Coast College’s Waterfront Campus, where seamanship students don’t need to bring any equipment but themselves. The two men like it so much that they keep signing up for the same classes over and over again, Hoffman reports. Huntington Beach resident Art Adair, 77, who retired after enjoying a career in education, has been taking the Lido 14 sailing class for nine years. Fellow classmate Rick MacMahon, 75, a psychotherapist from Orange, is in his third year.

CALENDAR THIS

Tribute band Jimmy’s Buffet will celebrate the life and music of Jimmy Buffett one year after his death at Great Park Live! in Irvine on Friday. (Courtesy of Chris Maddox)

• It will be “Jimmy Buffett Day” at Great Park Live! in Irvine this Friday night. The nine-piece tribute band Jimmy’s Buffet delivers professional renditions of his work. The event opens at 6 p.m. with the first set running from 7 to 8 p.m. and the second set from 8:45 to 9:45 p.m. General admission to the lawn viewing and market area is free. Reserved seating ranges from $15.90 to $26.20, with reserved standing offered at $5.75. Tickets can be purchased at greatparklive.com.

• The private collection of Chicano art amassed by comedian and actor Cheech Marin is on display through the end of this year at the Old Orange County Courthouse, 211 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana. County Supervisor Sarmiento was instrumental in bringing the exhibit to Orange County along with OC Parks; the latter offers free tours of the courthouse by appointment on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Chicano Collection/La Colección Chicana art exhibit is free to view Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

• The musical “Seussical the Musical” is on stage now through Sept. 29 at Garden Grove’s historic Gem Theatre, presented by One More Productions. It centers on the world of Dr. Seuss and his beloved characters including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and JoJo. The book is by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty and was co-conceived by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty and Eric Idle. The music is by Stephen Flaherty and lyrics are by Lynn Ahrens. The director is Damien Lorton. General admission tickets are $50 each; $35 for seniors (65-plus) and children during evening performances; $40 for seniors (65-plus) and children during matinee performances. For more information or to purchase tickets, call One More Productions at (714) 741-9550 or visit the website.

• The 31st annual Civil War Days Living History event will be presented by the Huntington Beach Historical Society in Central Park this weekend. Admission is is free. Battles will be taking place at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The park is on Gothard Street, between Slater and Talbert avenues. The complete schedule of events can be found here. Note: Due to loud noises during shows the Historical Society recommends leaving pet dogs at home.

• Nearly 400 animals are currently available for adoption at Orange County Animal Care. To help them find homes, the city of Irvine is hosting an adoption fair on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at William R. Mason Regional Park, 18712 University Drive, Irvine. The event will also feature live K9 demonstrations by the Irvine Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Department and Orange County Fire Authority.

• The Pacific Wine & Food Classic will return to Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort Sept. 21 with new spirits and surprises, organizers say. It will feature 40 restaurants and sips of 75 kinds of beer, wine, cocktails and mocktails from more than a dozen spirits brands. Newport Dunes is located at 1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach. General admission tickets for entrance at 2 p.m. are priced at $199, while early entrance tickets for entrance at 1 p.m. are priced at $250. Guests must be age 21 or older with valid ID to attend. For tickets visit pacificwineandfood.com.

