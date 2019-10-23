Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Griffin Canning pitches two good innings, but Angels fall to Dodgers in exhibition game
APphoto_Angels Dodgers Spring Baseball
Griffin Canning pitches two good innings, but Angels fall to Dodgers in exhibition game
The Angels lost 9-4 to the Dodgers on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.
Angels prospect Brandon Marsh sidelined with an elbow injury
494873_SP_ANGELS-SPRING-TRAINING_KKN_29908.JPG
Angels prospect Brandon Marsh sidelined with an elbow injury
Outfielder Brandon Marsh, the Angels’ No. 2 prospect, will be out several weeks with a strained left elbow. He hurt it while attempting a diving catch.
Angels manager Joe Maddon wants to give David Fletcher more field time this season
APphoto_Angels Spring Baseball
Angels manager Joe Maddon wants to give David Fletcher more field time this season
Angels manager Joe Maddon will not deny that he will try to give the versatile David Fletcher as much field time as possible.
Angels are walked off in spring training loss to Brewers
APphoto_Angels Spring Baseball
Angels are walked off in spring training loss to Brewers
The Angels lost 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday after right-hander Jake Thompson issued three consecutive walks in the ninth inning.
Jaime Barría makes his case for Angels rotation by throwing strikes
Rockies Angels Spring Baseball
Jaime Barría makes his case for Angels rotation by throwing strikes
Jaime Barría is back to throwing his sinking fastball again, and the early results are encouraging as the young pitcher hopes to crack the Angels’ rotation.
