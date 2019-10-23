Advertisement
The Angels lost 9-4 to the Dodgers on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch in Phoenix.
Since being drafted by the Angels in the second round out of UCLA in 2017, Griffin Canning has been viewed as a potential front-line starter for his hometown team.
The Dodgers mount a comeback to beat the Angels 9-4 on Wednesday at Camelback Ranch to improve their spring training record 3-1.
Dylan Bundy, acquired by the Angels in an offseason trade with the Baltimore Orioles, struck out four in two innings of his first Cactus League start.
Outfielder Brandon Marsh, the Angels’ No. 2 prospect, will be out several weeks with a strained left elbow. He hurt it while attempting a diving catch.
Angels manager Joe Maddon will not deny that he will try to give the versatile David Fletcher as much field time as possible.
The Angels lost 2-1 to the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday after right-hander Jake Thompson issued three consecutive walks in the ninth inning.
Jaime Barría is back to throwing his sinking fastball again, and the early results are encouraging as the young pitcher hopes to crack the Angels’ rotation.
Angels prospects Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh show fans a glimpse of the team’s future in exhibition win over Colorado Rockies.
Power-hitting Angels prospect Brandon Wood was supposed to become the next Cal Ripken, but he couldn’t handle the pressure. He found contentment far from Anaheim.
New Angels manager Joe Maddon rewards players with ‘I GOT LOUD’ T-shirts when they make impressive contact. He expects prospect Jo Adell to get loud in the future.
Angels pitcher JC Ramírez could be a starting pitcher or throw out of the bullpen depending on how much velocity he has coming off Tommy John surgery.
Luis Rengifo has a good glove, but despite his compact build, the Angels infielder has significant power.
Brian Goodwin will make $2.2 million instead of the $1.85 million offered by the Angels after he convinced an arbitration panel he was worth the raise.
Ryan Buchter was signed to a minor league deal after being non-tendered by the Oakland Athletics. He could fill an essential role in the Angels’ bullpen
