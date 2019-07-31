Pedestrian struck by two vehicles remains in critical condition

Police are searching for the driver of one of two vehicles that struck and injured a pedestrian Tuesday in Fountain Valley.

Police responded to two traffic collisions involving a pedestrian at 11:45 p.m. on Harbor Boulevard south of Lilac Avenue.

First a two-door car struck an adult male in southbound lanes of traffic, police said. The pedestrian was then hit by a pickup truck.

The victim, a Santa Ana resident, sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. As of Wednesday, he remained in critical condition, Fountain Valley police Sgt. Mike Parson said.

The driver and passenger of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said. Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor in the first collision.

However, witnesses told police that the second vehicle, a white short-bed pickup truck with a dark-colored utility cabinet on the bed, fled the scene.

Witness accounts describe the driver as an adult male with a mustache, police said.

The investigation is continuing. Police urge the driver of the pickup or witnesses to contact Fountain Valley police at (714) 593-4481.

