Motorcyclist dies following two-vehicle collision in Huntington Beach

A 23-year-old Westminster man died following a two-vehicle collision in Huntington Beach on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the crash just before 9:30 a.m. They found an unresponsive man on the ground near a heavily damaged 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle at the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Clay Avenue, according to authorities.

The man was taken to UCI Medical Center in Orange, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not yet released.

According to police, the rider did not have a motorcycle endorsement on his driver’s license.

A 58-year-old Huntington Beach man driving the other vehicle involved in the collision, a 2016 Toyota Corolla, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. The Corolla sustained damage to its passenger side, according to authorities.

At the time of the crash, the motorcycle was traveling south on Beach and the Corolla was turning at Clay from northbound Beach, according to Huntington Beach police Sgt. Eric Warken.

The intersection has no traffic signals, Warken said.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the Huntington Beach Police Department at (714) 536-5666 or (714) 536-5670.