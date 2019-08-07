Biz News: Changes ahead for Costa Mesa’s South Coast Collection

Costa Mesa’s South Coast Collection recently announced a series of changes to its tenant lineup.

Moulin, a French restaurant that specializes in pastries, is opening at the center this month and the Futon Shop — a natural, chemical-free furniture retailer — will do so this fall. An existing SOCO tenant, Cisco Home, is relocating to the former UNI Home Store space.

HD Buttercup, a home furnishings showroom, is closing its SOCO location and offering storewide sales.

For more information, visit socoandtheocmix.com.

New Wendy’s to open with food giveaways

The grand opening of a new Wendy’s in Newport Beach is set for Saturday.

The first 100 customers age 16 and older will get a free sandwich and entree salad once a week for a year. Customers who come by the restaurant at 5180 Birch St. anytime on opening day will receive a free small Frosty.

Renovations underway at South Coast Metro hotels

Some hotels in the South Coast Metro area are currently renovating guest rooms and public spaces and more plan to do likewise in the near future, according to the South Coast Metro Alliance.

Renovation work is underway at the Costa Mesa Marriott and Crowne Plaza Costa Mesa Orange County. Major upgrades also are on tap for the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Santa Ana-Orange County Airport, the Residence Inn Costa Mesa Newport Beach and Courtyard Costa Mesa South Coast Metro.

“We are delighted these hotels in the South Coast Metro continue to refresh in keeping with the culture of creativity, comfort and innovation that distinguishes Orange County’s urban center,” said Diane Pritchett, executive director of the South Coast Metro Alliance, in a statement.

The Triangle is a retail, dining and entertainment center located where Newport Boulevard, Harbor Boulevard and 19th Street intersect in Costa Mesa. (File Photo)

Cafe Sevilla to replace Saddle Ranch in the Triangle

Cafe Sevilla, a Spanish tapas restaurant with locations in San Diego and Long Beach, is working to open a new branch at the Triangle in Costa Mesa.

The restaurant is looking to take over the tenant space vacated by Saddle Ranch Chop House, which closed in 2018. The scheduled opening date is Oct. 5, according to an announcement on Yelp.

Once open, Cafe Sevilla will feature flamenco and tango dancers, as well as a dance space for guests.

The Triangle is at 1870 Harbor Blvd.

Costa Mesa-based J.D. Power set for acquisition

Costa Mesa-based J.D. Power, the data analytics and consumer intelligence company commonly associated with the auto industry, is in talks to be acquired by a private equity firm.

According to a report from Automotive News Europe, representatives from Thoma Bravo — which has offices in Chicago and San Francisco — said they plan to acquire the company by year’s end. Terms were not announced.

J.D. Power had been owned by another equity firm, XIO Group.

Terrence Dwyer, the former president of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa, has landed a new job. (File Photo)

Former Segerstrom Center exec gets new Palm Desert post

Terrence Dwyer, the former president of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, has been named the new chief executive and president of the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

Dwyer worked at the Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa for 12 years before departing in February.

Newport bike company to hold grand opening

The Electric Bike Co. will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Newport Beach location on Aug. 15.

Visitors to the shop at 501 Superior Ave., Suite 519, can enjoy food, take test rides and view a showcase of the company’s products from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit electricbikecompany.com.

Newport firm relocates across town

Green Street Advisors, a commercial real estate data and analytics firm, is relocating its Newport Beach offices from Newport Center to near the Back Bay.

The company will move into a 35,000-square-foot space at 100 Bayview Circle.

Local firms win landscaping awards

A few Huntington Beach projects were recently honored with awards from the California Landscape Contractors Assn.

Pacific Breeze Landscape was recognized for the Della Flora Sunrise project and Corona del Mar-based Roger’s Gardens Landscape won multiple awards for the Newquist residence and Chrys residence.

Terra Prima and Bemus Landscape, both based in Newport Beach, also won awards this year.

Newport firm completes office interior design

Newport Beach-based H. Hendy Associates, an interior architecture firm, recently completed a new corporate office for Paciolan in Irvine.

Paciolan provides ticketing, fundraising and marketing services, as well as analytics solutions. Hendy incorporated sports and entertainment memorabilia throughout the space.