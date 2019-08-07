Captured Newport Beach fugitive Peter Chadwick is denied bail

An Orange County Superior Court judge Wednesday ordered captured millionaire fugitive Peter Gregory Chadwick to be held without bail, according to court records.

Chadwick, 55, is booked at Orange County Jail and is scheduled back in court Sept. 16, court records show.

He is charged with murdering his wife, Quee Choo Lim “Q.C.” Chadwick, 46, who authorities say was strangled and drowned in the couple’s Newport Beach home on Oct. 10, 2012, during a heated dispute about a possible divorce and related financial issues.

Chadwick was arrested in San Diego the day after the slaying. His wife’s body was found a week later.

But Chadwick disappeared in 2015 while awaiting trial and had been sought for more than four years before he was taken into custody in Mexico on Sunday.

On Tuesday, authorities detailed Chadwick’s movements around Mexico, including the use of aliases and attempts to misdirect investigators into believing he had fled north to Canada.

