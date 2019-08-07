Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Captured Newport Beach fugitive Peter Chadwick is denied bail

Peter Chadwick
Peter Gregory Chadwick, seen in a photo released Tuesday, was arrested Sunday after disappearing in January 2015 while awaiting trial on a charge of murdering his wife.
(Courtesy of Orange County district attorney’s office)
By Julia Sclafani
Aug. 7, 2019
1:05 PM
An Orange County Superior Court judge Wednesday ordered captured millionaire fugitive Peter Gregory Chadwick to be held without bail, according to court records.

Chadwick, 55, is booked at Orange County Jail and is scheduled back in court Sept. 16, court records show.

Newport Beach millionaire Peter Chadwick, wanted for more than four years after disappearing while awaiting trial, was arrested late Sunday out of the country and arrived in California early Monday, according to law enforcement sources.

He is charged with murdering his wife, Quee Choo Lim “Q.C.” Chadwick, 46, who authorities say was strangled and drowned in the couple’s Newport Beach home on Oct. 10, 2012, during a heated dispute about a possible divorce and related financial issues.

Chadwick was arrested in San Diego the day after the slaying. His wife’s body was found a week later.

But Chadwick disappeared in 2015 while awaiting trial and had been sought for more than four years before he was taken into custody in Mexico on Sunday.

On Tuesday, authorities detailed Chadwick’s movements around Mexico, including the use of aliases and attempts to misdirect investigators into believing he had fled north to Canada.
Julia Sclafani
