Newport safety fair celebrates National Night Out

Newport Beach motor Officer Kevin Monsoor watches as twins Zion and Zaire Candellieri, 3, sit atop a Police Department motorcycle during Newport’s National Night Out Community Safety Fair on Tuesday at Bonita Canyon Sports Park. (Scott Smeltzer/Staff Photographer)
Officer Shawn Dugan of the Newport Beach Police Department mounted unit watches as Jenael Rosenberg introduces her son Nash to Dabo, a police horse, at the annual National Night Out Community Safety Fair on Tuesday at Bonita Canyon Sports Park. (Scott Smeltzer/Staff Photographer)
Jett Jarema, 2, left, and Joey Cancellieri, 3, sit in an armored vehicle used by Newport Beach SWAT officers as they attend Tuesday’s National Night Out Community Safety Fair at Bonita Canyon Sports Park. (Scott Smeltzer/Staff Photographer)
Jayden Aguilar, 5, tries out some SWAT gear during the Newport Beach Police Department’s annual National Night Out community event at Bonita Canyon Sports Park on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer/Staff Photographer)
Newport Beach motor Officer Kevin Monsoor shows Jasmine Adler, 12, a police motorcycle during the annual National Night Out community event at Bonita Canyon Sports Park on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer/Staff Photographer)
Bonnie Davis, a volunteer with the Newport Beach Police Department mounted unit, watches Maddy Kimble, center, and Reese Rinker pet Diva, a miniature horse, during the annual National Night Out community event at Bonita Canyon Sports Park on Tuesday. (Scott Smeltzer/Staff Photographer)
Newport Beach police and residents spent Tuesday evening at Bonita Canyon Sports Park for the National Night Out Community Safety Fair.
The family-friendly fair featured interactive displays showcasing SWAT, crime scene investigation, bicycle safety, police dogs and horses. McGruff the Crime Dog also made an appearance.
National Night Out is an annual nationwide event intended to bring together police and neighborhoods in a show of solidarity against crime.
Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Laguna Beach also held gatherings Tuesday.
