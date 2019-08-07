Newport safety fair celebrates National Night Out

Newport Beach police and residents spent Tuesday evening at Bonita Canyon Sports Park for the National Night Out Community Safety Fair.

The family-friendly fair featured interactive displays showcasing SWAT, crime scene investigation, bicycle safety, police dogs and horses. McGruff the Crime Dog also made an appearance.

National Night Out is an annual nationwide event intended to bring together police and neighborhoods in a show of solidarity against crime.

Huntington Beach, Fountain Valley and Laguna Beach also held gatherings Tuesday.

