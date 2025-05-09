Crystal Cove named best beach in California by State Parks Foundation

A couple shares a moment at sunset while strolling along the shore at Crystal Cove State Beach. The location was named the best beach on Wednesday by the California State Parks Foundation.

It’s no secret that Crystal Cove is the best state beach in California to the roughly 2 million people who visit it each year, and an open survey published Wednesday by the California State Parks Foundation confirms it.

The foundation’s nod to Crystal Cove came as part of their “Best of California State Parks” list, which highlights ideal spots across the state for hiking, camping, bird-watching and more. The organization began taking recommendations for the list earlier this spring, and in just a few short weeks a combined 1,300 of their members and followers on social media responded.

“This recognition reaffirms our mission to inspire people to connect with nature and become stewards of California’s natural and cultural treasures,” Crystal Cove Conservancy President Kate Wheeler said in a statement. “That this honor comes from the California State Parks Foundation makes it even more meaningful. The Foundation has been essential not only to our ability to protect Crystal Cove and turn it into a living classroom and laboratory, but also in supporting so many organizations like ours that champion our state parks.”

Advertisement

Beach-goers enjoy the sunshine and water at Crystal Cove State Beach. (File Photo)

Crystal Cove faced stiff competition in a state that’s home to some of the world’s most iconic ocean views, California State Parks Foundation Executive Director Rachel Norton told the Daily Pilot during a call Wednesday. But with a diverse set of habitats like tide pools and underwater kelp forests, as well as a variety of attractions like hiking trails, a historic district with 1930s-era cottages for overnight stays and more, all within a short drive from major urban and suburban communities, it’s easily one of the most popular destinations on the West Coast.

“Orange County, first of all, has the most incredible beaches, really, in the world, so there is a lot of competition for best beach day in Orange County, for sure,” Norton, a native of Northern California, said. “But Crystal Cove is so unique because of how close it is to Irvine and Newport Beach. It’s a very accessible place, but it still feels like nature.”

Crystal Cove also serves as an en plein air classroom, hosting a variety of educational programs year round. Students work alongside scientists there to get a firsthand look at concepts including marine biology, habitat preservation and coastal engineering.

Students measure a patch of cactus as part of the Fire Ecology internship program at Crystal Cove. (Courtesy of the Crystal Cove Conservancy)

Other notable picks in the foundation’s ‘Best’ list include Anza-Borrego Desert State Park in San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties as the best parks to enjoy this summer’s wildflower bloom, with an honorable mention in that category going to Chino Hills State Park in Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. Torrey Pines State Beach in San Diego County was named best state park for picnics. The foundation pointed to the Salton Sea in Imperial and Riverside counties for some of the best bird-watching experiences in the state.

Norton hopes the Foundation’s recommendations will inspire more Californians to explore the state’s immense selection of parks.

“These places are for all of us, they’re public,” Norton said. “Part of our mission is to make sure Californians are engaged with, experiencing and enjoying their state parks. So maybe this is an opportunity to learn something new.

“Eight years ago when I took this job, I had never heard of Crystal Cove,” she continued. “It wasn’t on my radar as a Northern Californian. And then I learned about it and was like, ‘Wow, this place is incredible!’ So even someone who considers themselves fairly knowledgeable about the state parks system, it’s so vast that you can’t experience it all, so guides like this are helpful for learning about new places.”