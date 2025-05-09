Around Town: Newport Beach Historical Society to host speaker Douglas Westfall

John Vallely studies a historical photo with his wife, Karen, during the July 2024 grand opening of the Newport Beach Historical Society’s museum at the Balboa Fun Zone. On Monday, May 19, Douglas Westfall will share stories on the history of the area during the historical society’s meeting.

Author, publisher and teacher Douglas Westfall will be the featured speaker when the Newport Beach Historical Society meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 19 at the Fun Zone upper level back building, 600 E. Bay Ave., Newport Beach.

Westfall, an author, publisher and teacher, has written 50 titles on a wide variety of historical topics. In 2016, he was given the National Daughters of the American Revolution History Award for his work. In 2017, he received Congressional recognition for his efforts related to America’s history.

At the May 19 lecture, Westfall will share stories on the history of the area. His book, “ Corona del Mar- My Kind of Town ,” will be available for purchase. Reservations can be made at newportbeachhistorical.org/events .

Rossmoor Outdoor Living and Garden Tour set for May 18

The 21st annual Rossmoor Woman’s Club Spring Outdoor Living and Garden Tour will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 18.

Six to seven gardens and yards will be featured; the amenities include popular design trends with potted plants, pools, bars and outdoor kitchens. Tickets for this community fundraiser are $20 and available for purchase online at rossmoorwomansclub.org , or on the day of the event in the Arbor Village, 10651 Los Alamitos Blvd., Los Alamitos.

Ticket holders can also attend the outdoor marketplace in the Arbor Village for free refreshments, live music with keyboard and vocals by Danny Kolano, a book signing by local author, Chrysteen Braun and an opportunity to purchase plants, outdoor décor and raffle tickets for the assorted gift baskets prepared by the club. All net proceeds of the fundraiser support local charities and college scholarships for Los Alamitos High School students.