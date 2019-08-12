Athletes try their hands — and feet — at ‘Epic’ obstacle course in Huntington Beach

A winding obstacle course featuring 57 challenging components packed into less than 2 miles left participants drenched in sweat Saturday at the Huntington Beach Central Park Sports Complex.

Athletes climbed over walls, crawled under nets and walked across a balance beam during the event put on by Epic Series, an organizer of obstacle course races.

Each obstacle on the course had beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.

Children also participated in a Kids Course and athletes looking for an even greater challenge tackled the Elite Course.