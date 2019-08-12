Athletes try their hands — and feet — at ‘Epic’ obstacle course in Huntington Beach

1/9
Briley Lewis carries a water keg as she nears the finish line of the Epic Series obstacle course at the Huntington Beach Central Park Sports Complex on Saturday. The course had 57 obstacles packed into a winding course that was less than 2 miles long. (Gary Ambrose)
Young competitors climb to the top of a net at the obstacle course on Saturday. (Gary Ambrose)
A competitor pulls herself to the top of the climbing wall obstacle on Saturday. Contestants scaled walls, crawled under nets and tackled numerous other challenges as part of the Epic Series obstacle course. (Gary Ambrose)
Briley Lewis carries a pipe full of water Saturday during the slosh pipe lunge obstacle, which was part of the Epic Series course at the Central Park Sports Complex. (Gary Ambrose)
Blake Wozniak, 15, jumps on top of a stool during the burpee box jump obstacle. He did this 10 times as part of the Epic Series course, which had options for beginner, intermediate and advanced ability levels. (Gary Ambrose)
Burton Kitahara, 7, climbs up a rope Saturday at the Central Park Sports Complex. (Gary Ambrose)
Tami Broderick picks up a stone ball and tosses it over her shoulder Saturday at the atlas stone obstacle. (Gary Ambrose)
Bri Nitsos, 11, takes careful aim as she prepares to shoot an arrow Saturday. (Gary Ambrose)
Cody Tennessen carries a water keg Saturday as he heads to the finish line of the Epic Series obstacle course in Huntington Beach. (Gary Ambrose)
A winding obstacle course featuring 57 challenging components packed into less than 2 miles left participants drenched in sweat Saturday at the Huntington Beach Central Park Sports Complex.
Athletes climbed over walls, crawled under nets and walked across a balance beam during the event put on by Epic Series, an organizer of obstacle course races.
Each obstacle on the course had beginner, intermediate and advanced levels.
Children also participated in a Kids Course and athletes looking for an even greater challenge tackled the Elite Course.