Huntington Beach council to consider new police contract

The Huntington Beach City Council on Monday will review a new contract for rank-and-file police officers that would provide them with another $1,200 reimbursement for law enforcement-related equipment purchases.

If approved, the proposal is expected to cost the city $41,654.

The pending contract doesn’t stray far from what the council approved in February. That contract ended nearly two years of tense negotiations with rank-and-file police and provided officers with incentives retroactive to 2017 and effective through the end of this year. The Police Officers’ Assn. had worked without a contract since fall 2017.

Officers saw adjustments in medical benefits, vacation time and time off and received the $1,200 reimbursement sum.

Under the proposed contract, retroactive to 2018 and effective through June 2020, officers would see changes in medical benefits and again receive the reimbursement funds.

The city’s monthly contribution toward the union members’ medical plans would increase by about $200.

If the preliminary contract is approved Monday, it would return to the City Council for the final OK at a future meeting.

Proposed changes to industrial areas

In other business, the council will consider Planning Commission recommendations to study the possibility of adding sidewalks and creating a broadband plan as a way to revitalize the city’s industrial areas.

The commission’s recommendations, originally pitched by Commissioner Dan Kalmick, are tucked into housekeeping amendments to the city’s general plan.

According to a staff report, the council is asked to hold off on creating an ad hoc committee to review policies and outline goals for broadband, technology and transportation improvements within the “research and technology” zone because of a citywide broadband master plan that is under development. An internal working group is expected to present the council with recommendations later this year.

Monday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 2000 Main St.

