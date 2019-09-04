Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Political Landscape: Four Democratic presidential candidates to share stage during Costa Mesa forum

Democratic forum candidates
Democratic presidential candidates, clockwise from top left, Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson are expected to participate in a forum Sunday at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa.
(File Photos)
By Daily Pilot staff
Sep. 4, 2019
2:33 PM
Share

Four Democratic presidential hopefuls — Tulsi Gabbard, Tom Steyer, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang — have accepted invitations to participate in a candidates forum Sunday in Costa Mesa, according to organizers.

The event, presented by the Asian American and Pacific Islander Victory Fund and Asian Americans Rising PAC, starts at 9 a.m. at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive.

Tickets start at $25. For more information about the event, visit scfta.org/events/2019/a-democratic-presidential-forum.

The Costa Mesa forum falls days before the next official Democratic presidential debate in Houston. Ten candidates — including Yang — met the polling and donor thresholds necessary to participate Sept. 12.

Advertisement

Gabbard, Steyer and Williamson did not qualify.

Newport mayor’s town hall set for Monday

Newport Beach Mayor Diane Dixon will present a town hall meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Marina Park Community and Sailing Center, 1600 W. Balboa Blvd.

The gathering is expected to cover general items of interest.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsCosta Mesa
Daily Pilot staff
More on this Subject
Advertisement