Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival leans into featured vessels’ place in films, books

Visitors go aboard the 77-foot Western Flyer to tour the restored fishing boat that author John Steinbeck and marine biologist Ed Ricketts used on their 1940 expedition to the Sea of Cortez. Steinbeck chronicled the trip in “The Log from the Sea of Cortez.” The vessel is listed on the U.S. Registry of Historic Places.

With a Hollywood theme this year the 9th annual Newport Beach Wooden Boat Festival at the Balboa Yacht Club paid tribute to wooden boats in film and books.

Steve Paljieg along with Denise Archambault co-chaired the show of 30 wooden boats consisting of motor yachts, sailboats, runabouts and 10 wooden rowing craft provided by the Newport Aquatic Center.

According to Palijieg, guests loved the theme,”Stories at Sea.” He said it was “the best wooden boat show on the West Coast.”

The event featured a wide range of activities for all ages. Among them was a curated photo exhibit called “Iconic Hollywood on the Water” that put the spotlight on vintage and modern boats linked to celebrities. Plein air artists brought their easels and skills to the harbor to paint scenes of vessels as the public watched on.

Karl Kreutziger describes his 1954, 36-foot Chris-Craft Commander featured in the annual Wooden Boat Festival at the Balboa Yacht Club. (Susan Hoffman)

The 1937-built Western Flyer, made from old growth fir, was the featured boat at this year’s festival. The vessel was used in the six-week expedition made to the Gulf of California in 1940 by author John Steinbeck and marine biologist Ed Ricketts that resulted in Steinbeck’s day-by-day account of the adventure, “The Log from the Sea of Cortez.”

Today the Western Flyer is used for oceanographic research, environmental surveys and educational programs operating under the non-profit organization, Western Flyer Foundation.

This 1940 Chris-Craft Runabout with barrel stern was originally purchased by the Chicago Park District Police. Current owners Peter and Cheryl Dunkel brought it to the Wooden Boat Festival. (Susan Hoffman)

Guests also toured the iconic 136-foot U.S. Navy WWII minesweeper, Wild Goose, which was converted to a yacht and purchased by John Wayne in 1962. Cruises on the Wild Goose were offered at $65.

Among the boats on display Saturday was this 46-foot Fellow and Stewart yawl, Cheerio II, built in 1937 that once belonged to actor Errol Flynn. The McNish family has owned it since 1980. (Susan Hoffman)

In keeping with the festival’s theme, Jim Kroeger and shipmates Janet Beggs and Nora Lesnet assumed Playboy magazine personas.

Jim Kroeger, left, dressed as Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, Janet Beggs and Nora Lesnet (both appearing as “Playboy Bunnies”) answer questions about Sea Boarder, a 1951, 43-foot Stephens cruiser, during the Wooden Boat Festival Saturday. (Susan Hoffman)

Kroeger, owner of his 1951, 43-foot Stephens cruiser donned a Hugh Hefner costume consisting of silk robe, and pipe, while Beggs and Lisnet dressed as Playboy Bunnies.