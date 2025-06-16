OC Fair announces new CEO as July opening nears

James Canfield most recently served as the general manager of an Alabama convention center. “I am very much looking forward to opening day of this year’s OC Fair,” he stated in a news release. This year’s fair opens July 18 and runs through Aug. 17.

About a month before the return of the Orange County Fair, the event’s board of directors announced Monday it has found a new chief executive officer.

James Canfield will succeed Michele Richards, who announced in January she would retire in May to move to Georgia and help care for family members.

His first day on the job will be July 1. The annual fair returns July 18 and runs through Aug. 17.

Canfield most recently served as senior director and general manager of the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex in Alabama.

The position at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa marks a return to California, where he previously held management roles at convention centers in Palm Springs, Pasadena and Long Beach.

“I am very excited to return to California and to have the great opportunity to lead OC Fair & Event Center into a new era that builds on its rich legacy while advancing innovation and community-focused programming,” Canfield said in a news release issued Monday by the OC Fair & Event Center Board of Directors. “I am very much looking forward to opening day of this year’s OC Fair.”

OC Board Chairman Nick Kovacevich praised Canfield’s “extensive experience in managing premier convention and entertainment venues,” calling him “exceptionally well-suited to lead our organization into its next

chapter.’”

Kovacevich added that Canfield’s “innovative approach and dedication to operational excellence will ensure that the OC Fair and our year-round events continue to be cherished community traditions delivering joy, education and memorable experiences to all who visit. We look forward to the fresh perspective and dynamic leadership he will bring to our team.”