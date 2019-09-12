Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
H.B. man, 65, half of father-son duo in meth distribution, is sentenced to 15 years in federal prison

Two photos side by side. On the left, multiple clear baggies containing white substance, numbered in black marker in the corner of each baggie, on the left, a black duffel bag seen from above with baggies inside.
Photos show bags of methamphetamine seized from William Thomas Glarner III of Huntington Beach, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
(File Photo)
By Julia Sclafani
Sep. 12, 2019
5:31 PM
A 65-year-old Huntington Beach man, the elder of a father-son pair who distributed drugs sold over the dark web, was sentenced Thursday to 15 years in federal prison for his role in what the U.S. attorney’s office called a methamphetamine ring.

William Thomas Glarner III had faced a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison, prosecutors said.

Glarner was arrested in March after federal investigators said he deposited two packages containing a combined 121.4 grams of methamphetamine at a Los Alamitos post office and a Cypress FedEx location on Jan. 19, according to court documents.

A March 14 search of Glarner’s car uncovered a duffel bag containing more than three pounds of a white substance that authorities later determined was meth. The trunk contained digital scales, used plastic wrap, unused plastic baggies and latex gloves, all noted as “materials consistent with the packaging and distribution of narcotics,” according to a probable-cause statement by a Department of Homeland Security investigator.

On June 6, a federal jury in Santa Ana convicted Glarner of two counts of attempted distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute the drug, court records show.

Glarner’s son William “Billy” Glarner IV, 34, of Irvine pleaded guilty June 17 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine.

The younger Glarner admitted in a plea agreement that he obtained drugs from various suppliers and mailed them to dark-web customers via the U.S. Postal Service and commercial shipping services, prosecutors said.

The elder Glarner was nabbed as part of an investigation into his son’s activities. He acted as the mailer for the meth distribution, according to prosecutors.

The younger Glarner is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 4. He also faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison.

Huntington Beach
Julia Sclafani
Julia Sclafani covers cops and courts for the Daily Pilot. A native of Orange County, she joined the Pilot in September 2018 after earning a master’s degree from the City University of New York’s Graduate School of Journalism.
