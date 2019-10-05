Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Costa Mesa fire personnel share safety tips and show off equipment and skills during open house

1/10
Costa Mesa firefighters demonstrate their skill at quickly donning personal protective equipment at the cry of “Fire Alarm!” (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
2/10
Fire hoses are unfurled in the structure fire demonstration. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
3/10
Costa Mesa Fire Department personnel explain the workings of a rig to open house visitors. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
4/10
Fire is fought in the structure fire demonstration. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
5/10
Using specially constructed “doll house,” CMFD Captain Kevin Reddy demonstrates the ways in which fire can spread through a structure. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
6/10
A small flame begins on a couch in the structure fire demonstration. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
7/10
In the heavy rescue demonstration, firefighters converge on an overturned car and paramedics carry away a “victim” mannequin on a gurney. (Photo by Spencer Grant)  (Photo by Spencer Grant)
8/10
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris welcomes the crowd along with Fire Chief Dan Stefano. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
9/10
Irwin Kinney demonstrates home electrical safety measures. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
10/10
Wet sponges get carried as part of a bucket brigade in community risk education organized by Brenda Emrick. (Photo by Spencer Grant)   (Photo by Spencer Grant)
By Daily Pilot staff
Oct. 5, 2019
9 PM
Residents got fired up Saturday during the latest Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department open house.

The department hosted the annual meet-and-greet to introduce firefighters to the community and educate people on the department’s services — as well as the skills of its personnel.

The day began with a parade of firefighting equipment, followed by a demonstration of protective clothing. The firefighters then showed how to rescue someone from a car accident and fight a live fire.

Firefighters also simulated a rope rescue with a ladder truck.

Adults and children alike joined the department for the activities, which preceded the start of Fire Prevention Week on Sunday.

The Newport Beach Fire Department will hold its annual Fire Service Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Fire Station No. 7, 20401 Acacia St.

The free event will include station tours and demonstrations.

NewsCosta Mesa
Daily Pilot staff
