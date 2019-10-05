Costa Mesa fire personnel share safety tips and show off equipment and skills during open house

Residents got fired up Saturday during the latest Costa Mesa Fire & Rescue Department open house.

The department hosted the annual meet-and-greet to introduce firefighters to the community and educate people on the department’s services — as well as the skills of its personnel.

The day began with a parade of firefighting equipment, followed by a demonstration of protective clothing. The firefighters then showed how to rescue someone from a car accident and fight a live fire.

Firefighters also simulated a rope rescue with a ladder truck.

Adults and children alike joined the department for the activities, which preceded the start of Fire Prevention Week on Sunday.

The Newport Beach Fire Department will hold its annual Fire Service Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Fire Station No. 7, 20401 Acacia St.

The free event will include station tours and demonstrations.

