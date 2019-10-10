Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
News

Man pleads not guilty to assaulting an elderly man with a chair in Laguna Beach

Jason Adams mug.jpg
Jason Adams, 45, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting injury on an elder adult after allegedly assaulting a man in Laguna Beach, according to police and court records.
(Courtesy of Laguna Beach Police Department)
By Lilly Nguyen
Oct. 10, 2019
10:43 AM
Share

A homeless man accused of assaulting an elderly man with a chair in Laguna Beach pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges Tuesday, according to authorities and court records.

Jason Adams, 45, is charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting injury on an elder adult, court records show.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a fight at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Laguna Beach police said the incident occurred when an elderly man tried to hand Adams a bottle of water. Adams then allegedly stood up, grabbed his chair and pinned it against the other man’s face, police said.

Advertisement

Some nearby witnesses pushed the chair away from Adams and tried to restrain him until police arrived, but he fled and was later found and arrested inside a parking garage across from a bus depot, authorities said.

Adams was taken to Orange County Jail, where he is in custody with bail set at $65,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 17 for a pretrial hearing.

Support our coverage by becoming a digital subscriber.

NewsLaguna Beach
Lilly Nguyen
Follow Us
Lilly Nguyen covers Laguna Beach for the Daily Pilot. Before joining the Pilot, she worked for the Orange County Register as a freelance reporter and general assignment intern. She earned her bachelor’s in journalism at Cal State Long Beach. (714) 966-4623.
More on this Subject
Advertisement