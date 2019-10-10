Man pleads not guilty to assaulting an elderly man with a chair in Laguna Beach

A homeless man accused of assaulting an elderly man with a chair in Laguna Beach pleaded not guilty to a pair of felony charges Tuesday, according to authorities and court records.

Jason Adams, 45, is charged with one count each of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting injury on an elder adult, court records show.

At about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a fight at the Woman’s Club of Laguna Beach, 286 St. Ann’s Drive.

Laguna Beach police said the incident occurred when an elderly man tried to hand Adams a bottle of water. Adams then allegedly stood up, grabbed his chair and pinned it against the other man’s face, police said.

Advertisement

Some nearby witnesses pushed the chair away from Adams and tried to restrain him until police arrived, but he fled and was later found and arrested inside a parking garage across from a bus depot, authorities said.

Adams was taken to Orange County Jail, where he is in custody with bail set at $65,000. He is scheduled to appear in court Oct. 17 for a pretrial hearing.