Appeal to have attempted-murder charges dismissed fails for son of former ‘Real Housewives’ star

An appellate court denied an appeal from the son of a former “Real Housewives of Orange County” cast member in his efforts to have attempted-murder charges against him dismissed because of jailhouse phone calls the defense said were improperly recorded and later shared with prosecutors.

Evidence surfaced in Joshua Waring’s case that thousands of calls between dozens of defendants and their attorneys were improperly recorded, with investigators listening to some.

Attorneys for Waring, 30, the son of Lauri Peterson — a “Real Housewives” cast member from 2006 to 2008 — argued that the recording of his calls as he acted as his own attorney in his attempted-murder case in 2016 should be considered the same as a violation of attorney-client privilege, mandating a dismissal of the charges “because his work product, including trial strategy, is known to the prosecution.”

“In those calls, Waring discussed very specific trial strategy, case impressions, legal research and other highly confidential topics with his mother, his father and his girlfriend,” attorney Correen Ferrentino wrote in the appeal.

Advertisement

Waring is facing three counts of attempted murder and other felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with a shooting at a former sober-living home in Costa Mesa in June 2016. He could face multiple life sentences if convicted.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jonathan Fish ruled March 8 that Waring was warned by a boilerplate announcement at the beginning of his calls that they were subject to recording and that he didn’t take advantage of his right to ensure he had private phone calls.

Waring’s appeal was filed May 8 in California’s 4th District Court of Appeal and was denied Thursday.

“Of course we’re really disappointed,” said Waring’s attorney Joel Garson. “And we’re exploring our options.”

Advertisement

Garson said in March that Fish “seemed to rule on the assumption that Josh should have complained about his calls being monitored earlier. Our position is that he didn’t know … they were being monitored until it was too late.”

Garson learned of the recordings in early 2018, and testimony in court hearings in Waring’s case revealed that numerous inmate phone calls had been improperly recorded.

The court had granted Waring two hours of unrecorded collect calls and one 20-minute non-collect call per day in preparation for his court dates, as is standard when a defendant forgos outside counsel.

Ferrentino wrote in the appeal that Waring’s calls were “recorded, downloaded and disseminated to the investigating agency, the specific detectives mentioned on the tapes and the two assigned deputy district attorneys, one of whom sanctioned the monitoring of the calls.”

She added that if Waring must proceed to trial, “he will be irreparably harmed because his work-product privileged information, including his trial strategy, has been disclosed to the Sheriff’s Department and the prosecutors in this case.”

Ferrentino also detailed how Waring’s attempts to get an appeal filed with help from public-appointed counsel took until just before the deadline to be sorted out.

Daily Pilot staff contributed to this report.