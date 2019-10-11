Crocs creator’s crib in Newport Beach fetches $3.9 million

Crocs co-founder Scott Seamans has sold a Newport Beach home after three years of ownership for $3.9 million, records show.

That stands as a sizable profit for Seamans, who bought the place in 2016 from former Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto for $2.665 million.

Found in a guard-gated community, the two-story home is a bit more dramatic in style than some of its neighbors. Past a grey façade of stucco and concrete, the traditional-style home opens to 4,314 square feet of formal living spaces with dark hardwood floors, coffered ceilings and wainscoting.

1 / 10 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The office. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The master suite lounge. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The covered deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Corner fireplaces provide contrast in the living room and office. Ornate ceilings top the formal dining room. A highlight comes in the spacious kitchen complete with wood cabinetry, stone countertops and custom-built steel racks for pots and pans.

Four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a movie theater round out the floor plan. Upstairs, the master suite expands to a lounge with built-ins, a bathroom with a freestanding tub and a tile deck. Down below, a covered patio adds a grill and fire pit.

The property is located a few blocks from Newport Bay.

Evan Corkett and Steve High of Villa Real Estate held the listing. Kandy Petillo of Surterre Properties represented the buyer.



Seamans founded Crocs Inc. in 2002 with Lyndon Hanson and George Boedecker.

Jack Flemming writes for the Los Angeles Times.