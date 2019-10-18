Ex-bookkeeper pleads not guilty to stealing $1.5 million from Newport orthopedic practice

A Lake Forest woman pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of stealing $1.5 million from an orthopedic practice in Newport Beach while working as the company’s bookkeeper.

Tina Marie Reyes, 46, is accused of stealing from California Orthopaedic Specialists from 2014 to 2017, when she was fired, according to court records.

Reyes is charged with 36 counts of grand theft with sentencing-enhancement allegations of aggravated white-collar crime exceeding $500,000. She is scheduled to return to court for a pretrial hearing Monday.