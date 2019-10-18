Two men arrested following stabbing, attempted carjacking in Fountain Valley

A Fountain Valley resident was stabbed in the chest and two men were arrested following an attempted carjacking early Thursday morning, police said.

At about 4:30 a.m.,a 33-year-old man was sitting in his vehicle before leaving for work when two men opened the driver- and passenger-side doors and demanded he “give up the vehicle or he would be shot,” Fountain Valley police said Friday.

The man “did not see a gun, but feared for his life” and handed over his wallet, according to authorities.

At some point, one of the suspects stabbed the man in the chest, police said.

Attempting to escape, the man drove his car into a tree and then ran into his home where he called 911, police said.

When officers arrived, they saw two suspects fleeing the scene in a dark-colored vehicle. Officers stopped the vehicle and arrested two people.

Bryan Marin-Hernandez, 23, of Garden Grove and Angel Diaz-Zamora, 20, of Santa Ana were booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking, robbery and attempted murder, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition, according to authorities.

Authorities did not immediately confirm where exactly the incident took place.