Laguna Beach man arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty after cat is beaten against a car

A Laguna Beach man who police say abused a cat and beat it against the hood of a patrol vehicle was arrested early Sunday on suspicion of animal cruelty, according to authorities.

Laguna Beach police responded to the 400 block of Hill Street at about 1:15 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was screaming and yelling in the middle of the road. The first officer on the scene saw a man yelling while raising a cat into the air with his right hand, police said.

The man ignored the officer’s commands and began approaching while yelling unintelligibly, police said. The officer deployed his Taser, but it did not have an effect, police said.

After a second officer arrived, the man walked over to that officer’s car and began beating the cat against its hood, according to authorities. The man was hit with a Taser again and fell to the ground, police said.

Additional officers arrived, took the man into custody and collected the cat, which was dead, police said.

Joey Gabaldon, 52, of Laguna Beach was arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty, resisting an executive officer and resisting arrest, according to Laguna Beach police Sgt. Jim Cota.

Gabaldon was taken to Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach for medical clearance Sunday before being moved to Orange County Jail.

His bail was set at $20,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday, jail records show.

Police were still trying to identify the cat’s owner as of Monday evening, according to Cota.