Laguna Beach school district names new director of early learning

The Laguna Beach Unified School District announced the appointment of Kim Johnson as its director of early learning, a decision that was approved by the school board on Thursday evening.

Johnson comes from the Manhattan Beach Unified School District, where she has served as the director of child services since 2006. The position has had her oversee daily operations for more than 300 preschool students.

“I am looking forward to working in Laguna Beach with the community and continuing to develop their early learning programs,” Johnson said in a statement. “This is such a fun age group to work with and being able to see their continual progress at the beginning of their lifelong learning is a reward in itself.”

Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from UC Santa Barbara, and she earned a master’s degree in education leadership from Pepperdine University.

Prior to assuming her current position, Johnson was a program specialist for the Manhattan Beach school district. She also worked as a special day teacher and a resource specialist for the Los Angeles Unified School District.

Johnson’s role with the Laguna Beach school district will include working with children between the ages of 3 and 5 to lead them on the path toward school readiness. She will work under the supervision of Chad Mabery, the district’s assistant superintendent of instructional services.

“We are excited to have Mrs. Johnson join the Laguna Beach Unified School District team as she brings a wealth of early learning experience,” district Supt. Jason Viloria said. “As we look to expand our transitional kindergarten and preschool program in the coming years, Mrs. Johnson’s expertise will be invaluable in that journey.”

