Daily Pilot e-newspaper: Saturday, May 24, 2025
- Share via
The Daily Pilot’s e-newspaper includes all pages of Saturday’s newspaper.
Click on the file below for coverage of Newport Beach, Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa, Laguna Beach, Fountain Valley and other parts of Orange County.
Thank you for reading.
Saturday’s coverage includes these stories:
Front page
- Remembrance ceremonies and other events honor Memorial Day in Orange County
- H.B. City Council orders investigation into Ocean View School District over election advocacy
- Laguna Beach school board wraps up hunt for superintendent, expects to appoint Jason Glass
- County enters 5-year contract with vehicle-sharing app Turo at John Wayne Airport
- After 27 years fighting to change oil field into massive Orange County nature preserve, initial plans released
Inside
- Around Town: Huntington Beach police, O.C. Sheriff’s Department offer free e-bike training
- The Crowd: Wortmanns presented Good Sea Scouts award; Roy Emerson Tennis Classic underway
- Third annual ‘Battle in the Bay’ moves Back Bay water polo rivals from pool to ocean
- Sage Hill, Huntington Beach to play for boys’ volleyball regional titles
All the latest on Orange County from Orange County.
Get our free TimesOC newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Daily Pilot.