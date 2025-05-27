Fountain Valley police arrest DUI driver who crashes into scene of fatal accident

A 35-year-old Santa Ana woman was struck by a car and killed Sunday night as she exited Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley. While that incident was under investigation a DUI driver crashed into the scene and hit a police car.

Fountain Valley police arrested a DUI motorist on Sunday night after the unidentified driver crashed into the scene of a fatal traffic investigation.

Police responded to the intersection of Warner Avenue and Los Jardines Street at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. On their arrival they discovered a gray Toyota Corolla traveling westbound on Warner had struck a pedestrian who had been running southbound from Mile Square Park into the intersection.

The pedestrian, who police identified in a news release as 35-year-old Alexandra Payerli of Santa Ana, later died of her injuries at a local hospital. The driver of the Corolla, a 17-year-old male from Westminster, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

As police were investigating the fatal collision later Sunday night, the DUI driver struck an unoccupied police car and was arrested.

No officers were reported injured.

Anyone with information regarding the fatal collision is encouraged to contact the FVPD Traffic Bureau at (714) 593-4481 and reference incident No. 25-16166.